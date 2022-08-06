Skip to main content

New York Giants Offensive Lineman Marcus McKethan Suffers Torn ACL

The fifth-round draft pick was injured during the team's Blue-White scrimmage and will miss the 2022 season.

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan, one of their fifth-round draft picks, has suffered a season-ending torn ACL, the team announced.

McKethan, one of two offensive linemen the Giants drafted out of North Carolina, was injured during Friday night's Blue-White scrimmage during a pass-blocking play. 

The 6-foot-7, 335-pounder, who has been working at guard and tackle, fell to the ground after a play and immediately clutched his right leg. The team's medical staff quickly attended to him as his teammates gathered around him, and he was helped to a cart where he sat with his right leg elevated as he was driven back to the locker room for further evaluation.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Big Blue+

Kayvon Thibodeaux Impresses in New York Giants' Scrimmage

It was a big night for the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft. That plus other observations from the Blue-White Scrimmage.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) directs his team as running back Saquon Barkley (26) watches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

Jones is facing a make-or-break year this season. So far, he's been coming along in the new offense.

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
21 hours ago
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) and the defense on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How Giants Safety Xavier McKinney is Turning Football into an Art

In every play, Xavier McKinney sees shapes, angles, and other artistic elements that the budding graphic designer puts to good use in stopping the offense.

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022 1:28 PM EDT

The Giants' offensive line depth has taken a few dings this summer. Earlier, center Jon Felciano missed a few days of practice with what the team said was a heat/hydration-related issue. Nick Gates (leg) and Matt Peart (knee) are on the PUP list. 

More recently, the team was granted an exemption for offensive tackle Matt Gono, who, according to a report by ESPN, may have a career-ending neck issue.  

The Giants were off on Saturday and scheduled to return to practice on Sunday at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. They will open their preseason schedule Thursday night up in Foxborough against the New England Patriots, with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Big Blue+

Kayvon Thibodeaux Impresses in New York Giants' Scrimmage

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) directs his team as running back Saquon Barkley (26) watches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) and the defense on the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Big Blue+

How Giants Safety Xavier McKinney is Turning Football into an Art

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 1:28 PM EDT
Sep 17, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Will Holden (69) against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Will Holden to Offensive Line's Depth

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 5, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
Aug 28, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) throws a pass during the first half of the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Training Camp

Previewing Top New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage Storylines

By Patricia TrainaAug 5, 2022 10:36 AM EDT
May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Training Camp

Dexter Lawrence II Aims to Become Pass-Rush Force

By Stephen LebitschAug 5, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Matt Gono (73) in action during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Transactions

New York Giants OT Matt Gono May Have Career-ending Neck Injury | Report

By Giants Country News DeskAug 4, 2022 8:26 PM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Nate Meadors (35) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Transactions

Giants Claim DB Nate Meadors Off Waivers

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 4, 2022 5:20 PM EDT