November 25, 2021
Giants Place Nate Ebner on IR; Sign TE Chris Myarick

Myarick provides depth to a Giants tight end group that is currently thin.
The Giants, who are ailing at tight end thanks to an ankle injury to Kyle Rudolph ad an ongoing knee injury to Kaden Smith, signed tight end Chris Myarick from their practice squad to provide additional depth.

Myarick, 6'5" 261-pound Myarick was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2019 by the Dolphins. 

After failing to make the 53-man roster, he landed on the Dolphins practice squad. The following year, he again tried to crack into the 53-man roster only to have his quest fall short. 

Myarick was elevated to the active roster four times late in the season but appeared on offense in just three games and did not have a pass target.

He was signed to the Giants practice squad at the start of the 2021 season. He has been twice elevated to the 53-man roster this season, the first coming on September 16, and the most recent was Monday night for the Giants' game against Tampa Bay on November 22.

Myarick has appeared in seven offensive snaps for the Giants during his two stints with the active roster, all as an in-line blocker. He does not have any pass targets. 

To make room for Myarick, the Giants placed defensive back/special teamer Nate Ebner, listed with a knee injury (a few weeks back, he was listed with an ankle sprain), on injured reserve.

 

