New York Giants Activate OLB Azeez Ojulari Off NFI

The New York Giants activated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari off the reserve/non-football injury list today.

Ojulari, last year's team leader in sacks, had been on NFI since camp opened on July 26 with a hamstring strain. He had been week-to-week, and as of late last week, the Giants were hoping he'd be able to pass his physical when the team returned to practice Sunday.

The return of Ojulari, who will be limited in practice this week and whose status for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, seems timely enough as the Giants had two defensive pass rushers, Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward, leave Sunday's practice early. Smith was spotted walking off the field, his right foot uncovered. It's not known why Ward had to leave the field.

In other roster news, the Giants, who have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster down to 85, waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas and terminated the contract of defensive back Jarrod Wilson to bring their roster total to 87. Each of them played Thursday night in the Giants’ 23-21 victory in New England in the preseason opener

Jacquet joined the Giants on May 19. He played one game last season for Jacksonville and seven with two starts for Philadelphia in 2020. Rivas was a rookie free agent from Kansas State signed after the draft. Wilson joined the Giants on August 1.

