Skip to main content

New York Giants Activate OLB Azeez Ojulari Off NFI

Plus Giants trim roster down to 87 ahead of Tuesday's deadline to get to 85.

The New York Giants activated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari off the reserve/non-football injury list today.

Ojulari, last year's team leader in sacks, had been on NFI since camp opened on July 26 with a hamstring strain. He had been week-to-week, and as of late last week, the Giants were hoping he'd be able to pass his physical when the team returned to practice Sunday.

The return of Ojulari, who will be limited in practice this week and whose status for Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, seems timely enough as the Giants had two defensive pass rushers, Elerson Smith and Jihad Ward, leave Sunday's practice early. Smith was spotted walking off the field, his right foot uncovered. It's not known why Ward had to leave the field.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants

All receiver Richie James has done since joining the Giants is make plays. And he's starting to get noticed because of that.

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Training Camp

Giants Health Leads Storylines Ahead of Week 4 of Training Camp

The Giants are back at it starting Sunday as they get ready for their next preseason game and approach the NFL's first mandatory cutdown date.

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Mailbox
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation

Answering your New York Giants-related questions.

By Patricia TrainaAug 13, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Aug 13, 2022 11:38 AM EDT

In other roster news, the Giants, who have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to trim their roster down to 85, waived defensive back Michael Jacquet and guard Josh Rivas and terminated the contract of defensive back Jarrod Wilson to bring their roster total to 87. Each of them played Thursday night in the Giants’ 23-21 victory in New England in the preseason opener

Jacquet joined the Giants on May 19. He played one game last season for Jacksonville and seven with two starts for Philadelphia in 2020. Rivas was a rookie free agent from Kansas State signed after the draft. Wilson joined the Giants on August 1. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Training Camp

Receiver Richie James Making Most of Opportunities with New York Giants

By Patricia Traina2 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet and Wilson official NFL Due footballs at SoFi Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants Health Leads Storylines Ahead of Week 4 of Training Camp

By Patricia Traina4 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Making Sense of Daniel Jones's Situation

By Patricia TrainaAug 13, 2022 11:38 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick looks over the field during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
News

Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense

By The Giants Maven News DeskAug 12, 2022 5:16 PM EDT
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Risers and Fallers After First Preseason Game

By Gene ClemonsAug 12, 2022 2:03 PM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants running back Jashaun Corbin (25) runs after a catch during the second half of a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Who Stood Out in New York Giants' Backup Running Back Competition?

By Patricia TrainaAug 12, 2022 10:40 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talks with his teammates on the bench during the first half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Encouraged By Debut in New Offensive System

By Patricia TrainaAug 12, 2022 9:56 AM EDT
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) celebrates with quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Takeaways from New York Giants' 23-21 Win Over New England Patriots

By Patricia TrainaAug 11, 2022 10:26 PM EDT