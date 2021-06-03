Sports Illustrated home
New York Giants Agree to Terms with WR Kadarius Toney

The Giants now have all of their 2021 draft class under contract ahead of the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the New York Giants first-round pick in this year's draft, has agreed to terms, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Toney's four-year, $13.719 million includes an estimated $7.3376 million signing bonus. According to Over the Cap, Toney will count for $2.494 million against this year's salary cap.

Toney, who showed up for the rookie minicamp last month, was not a participant during the Giants' first week of OTAs, has absence believed to be related to his unresolved contract situation. 

With the deal now headed to the finish line, Toney, the last of the Giants draft class to resolve his rookie contract, is expected to be at the team's mandatory minicamp next week. 

The Giants traded with the Chicago Bears in the first round, dropping from No. 11 to No. 20. 

In doing so, they avoided having to pay the 11th overall pick in the draft a four-year $18.872 million contract that would have counted for $3.431 million in the first year of the deal, an estimated $937,000 cost savings.

