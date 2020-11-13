SI.com
New York Giants Churn the Bottom of the Roster

Patricia Traina

The Giants made a few roster moves of interest Friday, which currently (and purposely) leave the team with 52 of their roster spots filled.

The team waived tight end Eric Tomlinson and guard Kenny Wiggings. They have also promoted offensive tackle Kyle Murphy from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Tomlinson has appeared in just one game for the Giants, that back in Week 1. He was cut after that and signed to the team's practice squad, but then was elevated back to the 53-man roster for Week 10. However, he remained a constant presence on the inactive list.

Wiggins was added as insurance after Will Hernandez was initially placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list. 

With Shane Lemieux having shown he can handle the rigors of full-time duty, the Giants, who are planning to rotate their guards starting this week, appear set to roll with the trio of Lemieux, Hernandez, and Kevin Zeitler at the position.

The elevation of Murphy, a versatile offensive lineman, is interesting considering the Giants have yet to activate offensive tackle Jackson Barton, who has been on their roster since September 6, when the Giants claimed him off waivers from the Chiefs. 

It's possible that another team might have come sniffing around, looking to sign him away from the Giants, thereby forcing the Giants to make a preemptive strike by adding Barton to the roster.

The Giants now have 52 of their 53 roster spots filled. The remaining opening is thought to be earmarked for inside linebacker Tae Crowder, who was designated for return this week from a hamstring injury.

The Giants will likely have one other roster decision to make, that being at running back. If Devonta Freeman, who is in danger of missing his third straight game with an ankle injury, can't go, the Giants will likely move him to injured reserve and elevate Aldred morris from the practice squad.

Morris has already been elevated a maximum of two times from the practice squad, meaning the next time he's promoted, if the Giants want to return him to the practice squad, they'll have to expose him to waivers. 

 

