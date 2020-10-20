The Giants have placed injured linebacker Tae Crowder, whose scoop and score of a Washington fumble broke a 13-13 tie, on injured reserve.

Crowder suffered a hamstring strain in that game and was not projected as being able to practice on Monday, a day the Giants didn't practice, or Tuesday, when they held a walkthrough.

Crowder, this year's Mr. Irrelevant who had moved into the Giants starting lineup the last two games, must now remain out of action for a minimum of three weeks.

The Giants have filled the roster vacancy by signing veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard, who had been on the Jaguars practice squad. The 31-year-old Sheard, 6-3, 268 pounds, was a second-round draft pick by the Browns in 2011 out of Pittsburgh.

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

He spent four years with the Browns before moving over to the Patriots during the 2015-16 seasons. He was with the Colts the last three seasons before joining the Jaguars' practice squad this year.

Sheard has appeared in 135 career games with 103 starts. He's recorded 387 total tackles, 71 tackles for a loss, and has forced 13 fumbles. Sheard also has 51.5 career sacks, and 94 quarterback hits to go along with 28 passes defensed.

He appeared in one game for the Jaguars, that being last week against the Lions. He recorded two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in 15 defensive snaps.

Sheard, who has experience as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive front, should provide a boost to the Giants' pass rush.