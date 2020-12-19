New York Giants Roster Moves | 5 Players Added to Boost QB, DB Depth

The Giants added reinforcements at quarterback and defensive back ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns. Plus could the Giants be planning on rolling Joe Webb into the game at quarterback in certain situations?

The New York Giants have bolstered their team depth at quarterback and defensive back by adding a total of five players, four from their practice squad and one from injured reserve.

They also waived defensive back Montre Hartage.

The two quarterbacks added are Clayton Thorson, who per the team is the COVID-19 replacement for cornerback James Bradberry, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and Joe Webb, who can also serve as a receiver and special teams player.

Thorson and Webb provide depth behind Colt McCoy, who is expected to start Sunday night against the Browns. Incumbent Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) was listed as questionable by the Giant on their Friday injury report, but he has not officially been declared out of Sunday's game.

Defensive back Adrian Colbert was activated off the injured reserve list. Colbert, who had been on injured reserve with a shoulder injury since November 2, was designated for return earlier this week.

The other two defensive backs elevated who were standard practice squad elevations are rookie Jarren Williams and Quincy Wilson.

Those two players will provide depth to a Giants team that will be without James Bradberry, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, and rookie Darnay Holmes, who was declared out with a knee injury and will miss his second straight game.

With Webb's addition to the game-day roster, might the Giants be thinking of working him in under center on some snaps?

Here is what head coach Joe Judge said when asked if he would do that with Colt McCoy earlier this week.

I have no problem with doing that, to be honest with you. If there’s a package that can help us with anybody on this team, I have no problem rolling guys through and doing whatever’s best for the team. ... I always take the attitude that if you’re at the game, you’re ready to play and if they’re at the game, have something for them to do. So that, to me, is all positions, that includes the quarterbacks.

Obvious with McCoy projected to start, he'd get the bulk of the reps. But it bears watching to see if Judge feels the same way about taking advantage of Webb's mobility in certain situations.

