Joe Judge Offers Ringing Endorsement of Freddie Kitchens as a Play Caller

Giants head coach Joe Judge strongly endorsed tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens' ability as a play caller. Kitchens will fill in for COVID-19 stricken offensive coordinator Jason Garrett Sunday night against the Browns.

Before he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett worked with his staff, as he does every week, to put together the team’s game plan for the week, presumably to cover the possibility of Colt McCoy starting for Daniel Jones.

With Garrett having tested positive for the virus, he will not be able to see his game plan through to fruition as league rules prohibit external input on game day, such as from those not present at the game or on the team’s official sideline roster. That will fall on the shoulders of tight end coach Freddie Kitchens.

But just because a different man will be holding the menu card for the Giants' offense, that doesn’t mean the Giants' game plan will suddenly stray too far away from what Garrett and his staff intended to run this week.

Typically, a football team might have certain plays they like to use in different parts of the field and different situations. Those plays are based on, among other things, anticipated matchups, which is why Kitchens, according to head coach Joe Judge, will be free to call the game as he sees fit but while sticking within the scripts overseen by Garrett this week.

“In terms of Freddie calling plays this week, look, it’s really been a cooperative effort throughout the season anyway with the offensive staff, along with the defensive staff,” Judge said.

“We all work together on the same page. We built in opportunities throughout training camp and practice periods this season where different coaches had to call plays just for this exact situation. This is something that we’ve been preparing for.”

Judge made it a point to emphasize that just because they’re without Garrett this week, the Giants are not looking to reinvent the wheel on offense.

“We still want to stick to what our offense has really worked on this season. Make sure we’re not throwing too many curveballs at the guys that are out there in the huddle calling it and playing it,” he said.

“That being said, you can work on certain elements and how you want to go into a game plan and how you want to call a game. Ultimately, when the time comes, the play caller has to call the plays.”

And when that time does come, Judge is confident that Kitchens will step up to the plate.

“I think Freddie does a good job of seeing the defense and understanding what his players are capable of,” Judge said.

“I think Freddie sees the game through a big picture perspective. I’ve always respected how he’s able to look at a defense and understand their strengths and understand our players. I think it builds him into where he has been successful.

“He’s been in a lot of different systems. He brings a lot of different knowledge, more run heavy systems, more pass heavy systems,” Judge added. “He’s worked under different coordinators and coaches. I think that’s something that builds into his overall knowledge of the game and how he sees it.”