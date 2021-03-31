New York Giants Sign Three to Roster

The New York Giants added a trio of free agents that include tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton.

The New York Giants confirmed they have signed a trio of free agents that include tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton.

Hikutini, 6’4”, 240 pounds, played his college ball at Louisville. He entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers, with whom he played four games, recording two receptions for 15 yards. He spent the 2018 season on the Vikings practice squad before joining the Cowboys practice squad. After signing a reserve/futures contract with Dallas earlier this year, the Cowboys released him.

Kalu entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018 when the Titans signed him. Kalu, 6-foot, 203 pounds, has 26 career tackles in 28 games played. Primarily deployed on special teams, Kalu reunites with safety Logan Ryan and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who also played with the Titans.

Milton, 28, went undrafted in 2016 before signing with the Colts out of Georgia Tech. He spent three seasons with the Colts before moving over to the Titans in 2019. He has 33 career tackles, and two pass breakups in 55 career games played. Like Kalu, Milton was primarily deployed on special teams.

