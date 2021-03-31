NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Sign Three to Roster

The New York Giants added a trio of free agents that include tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants confirmed they have signed a trio of free agents that include tight end Cole Hikutini and defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton.

Hikutini, 6’4”, 240 pounds, played his college ball at Louisville. He entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers, with whom he played four games, recording two receptions for 15 yards. He spent the 2018 season on the Vikings practice squad before joining the Cowboys practice squad. After signing a reserve/futures contract with Dallas earlier this year, the Cowboys released him. 

Kalu entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018 when the Titans signed him. Kalu, 6-foot, 203 pounds, has 26 career tackles in 28 games played. Primarily deployed on special teams, Kalu reunites with safety Logan Ryan and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who also played with the Titans.  

Milton, 28, went undrafted in 2016 before signing with the Colts out of Georgia Tech. He spent three seasons with the Colts before moving over to the Titans in 2019. He has 33 career tackles, and two pass breakups in 55 career games played. Like Kalu, Milton was primarily deployed on special teams. 

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

The Buffalo Bills' Maurice Alexander flies through the air as he tries to make the tackle on Vikings tight end Cole Hikutini.
Transactions

New York Giants Sign Three to Roster

New York Giants Helmet
News

NFL Approves 17-Game Schedule; Giants to Play Extra Road Game

Oct 18, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) walks on the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
Film Room

New York Giants DT Danny Shelton: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
This and That

Ranking the Most Underrated New York Giants Defensive Acquisitions Since 2000

Bears Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia Ncaa Football Chick Fil A Peach Bowl Georgia Vs Cincinnati
Draft

Georgia LB Azeez Ojulari On Why He's A Prospect Worth Watching

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates a sack with offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft (61) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions nose tackle Danny Shelton (71) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Sign D-lineman Danny Shelton to 1-Year Deal

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Draft

New York Giants Three-Round Mock Draft After Dolphins Trades