SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Trade OLB Markus Golden to the Cardinals

Giants.com

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters that he didn't anticipate a fire sale of players before the league's November 3 trade deadline.

But that was at the moment, and it didn't mean that things weren't brewing behind the scenes when Judge spoke.

Sure enough, the Giants have made a trade for draft assets.

The Giants confirmed an NFL Network report that they have traded outside linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals, the team where Golden first got his NFL start, for a sixth-round pick.

The Giants, who currently do not have a fifth or seventh-round draft pick next year (traded to the Jets for defensive lineman Leonard Williams and the Broncos for cornerback Isaac Yiadom respectively), pick up the extra Day 3 pick.

Golden, 29 years old, was the Giants sack leader last season with 10.0. 

Despite leading the team in sacks, the free-agent market never materialized for Golden, who was then tendered with the rarely used UFA tender, a tactic that ensured the Giants would retain the rights to Golden's services if he didn't sign elsewhere by the start of training camp.

The tender also made Golden's contract extremely reasonable if the Giants decided to move him. His cap hit of $5,097 million includes a $1 million bonus if he hits double-digit sacks--the cap hit a bargain for a productive pass rusher.

Why Golden?

Despite Golden being reasonably priced, he ended up being nothing more than a role player for the Giants. Golden participated in 175 of the Giants 463 defensive snaps, or 38%.

The Giants have liked what the rookies Cam Brown and Carter Coughlin have shown. They also added Jabaal Sheard, a pass rusher, to the mix last week.

Combine all that with the fact the Giants have started to see a return on investment from Kyler Fackrell, who like Golden did last year, signed a one-year "prove it deal," and the strong likelihood of the Giants anticipate getting Oshane Ximines back from the injured reserve where he's been with a shoulder injury, and Golden became expendable.

What's the Cap Impact?

The Cardinals will take on the remaining portion of Golden's salary, including any per-game roster bonuses he was due for being active.

That works out to $630,882.35 in weekly base salary and $873,529.41 in per-game roster bonuses if Golden is active. If he reached double-digit sacks, he will be owed the $1 million performance incentive.

The Giants paid Golden a $1.375 million roster bonus, so their projected net savings is estimated at a little over $1.5 million.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giant Can’t Finish Against Eagles, Losing 22-21 | Instant Reaction and Takeaways

Stop us if you've heard this song before, but the Giants had the game in their hands and once again threw it away by failing to finish. The Giants beat the Giants again.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

LockedOn Giants Podcast: A Look at the Deeper Issues

Taking a deeper dive into the key storylines behind the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants Breakdown: Big Blue the Biggest Culprit in Philly’s House of Horrors Mystery

The Giants one again were their own worst enemy, and boy was that on display against the Philadelphia Eagles in a heartbreaking 22-21 loss on Thursday Night Football

Patricia Traina

by

johnscm

New York Giants' Latest Defensive Breakdown Lets Static Eagles Surge

The Giants followed their script for collapsing defensively to a T on Thursday night, as the Eagles rallied back from a 12-point deficit with time to spare after the Giants took a lead that at least 30 other teams in the NFL would have probably rode to a win.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Week 7 Report Card | Some Good But a Lot of Yuck

The only thing worse than a Giants loss is when they beat themselves.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Daniel's Downfall, Veteran Mistakes and More

Notable leftovers from the New York Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Saquon Barkley Set to Have Surgery Next Week

Doctors are hopeful that the Giants' star running back will be ready to go for training camp next year.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Gameday Blog

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Activate Sterling Shepard Off Injured Reserve

But will he play in the Giants Week 7 game against the Eagles?

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Week 7 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard is Active

Sterling Shepard will be available to play this week against the Eagles. But how much time will he actually see?

Patricia Traina