New York Giants Tweak Practice Squad, Add 4 New Faces

The New York Giants continued tweaking their practice squad by making four moves on Thursday morning.

The team released defensive back Darren Evans, offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka, offensive tackle Garrett McGhin, and defensive back Nate Meadors. Those four were replaced by offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, defensive end Henry Mondeaux, defensive back Tony Jefferson, and linebacker Charles Wiley.

Davis, the son of actor Duane Davis and the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis, was a third-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State. Davis, a guard, was the 2020 Rimington - Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award winner.

Mondeaux originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Oregon, signing with the Saints, with whom he spent the season on the practice squad. In 2019, he joined the Chiefs but never made it to their training camp. The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder hooked up with the Steelers after being waived by the Chiefs and spent time on both the active roster and practice squad.

Mondeaux has appeared in 26 games with two starts and has 21 tackles and two career sacks.

Jefferson, 5-foot-11, 211 pounds, comes to the Giants from the Ravens and will reunite with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, for whom he had two stints in Baltimore (2017-2019 and 2021). Jefferson originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2013 draft.

Jefferson was with Arizona through the 2016 season before joining the Ravens for the first time in 2017. In between his two Ravens stints, he spent part of the 2021 season with the 49ers, who had signed him to a one-year, $1 million contract. Jefferson ended up on injured reserve that summer and was later released with an injury settlement. He was signed to the practice squad in late October but released in early December before returning to Baltimore.

Jefferson has appeared in 99 career games and has 448 tackles, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 20 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The 6-foot-2, 251-pound Wiley, out of the Univesity of Texas at San Antonio, was a graduate transfer from Ole Miss. He earned All-Conference USA honorable mention in two seasons with UTSA, finishing with 36 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, and one pass breakup during the 2021 season.

