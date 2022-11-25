New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster

The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the 53-man roster.

Hamilton and Thompson were signed to the roster from the practice squad earlier this week to provide the Giants with some reinforcement at offensive line and safety, two areas where injuries left the team thin.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that he was optimistic that guys like guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom are currently on injured reserve, had a chance to return to action next week.

Also having a chance to return next week when the Giants host the Washington Commanders are tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and tackle Evan Neal (knee), two players who were kept on the 53-man roster despite their respective injuries.

"Yeah, I think all those guys are improving," Daboll said. "They’ll have three good days of treatment here coming up. We’ll see where we’re at on Monday."

The players were given Friday through Sunday off and will be back in the building on Monday.

Hamilton and Thompson could end up back ont he Giants' practice squad if they clear waivers.

