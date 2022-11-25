New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster
The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the 53-man roster.
Hamilton and Thompson were signed to the roster from the practice squad earlier this week to provide the Giants with some reinforcement at offensive line and safety, two areas where injuries left the team thin.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that he was optimistic that guys like guard Ben Bredeson (knee) and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), both of whom are currently on injured reserve, had a chance to return to action next week.
Also having a chance to return next week when the Giants host the Washington Commanders are tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and tackle Evan Neal (knee), two players who were kept on the 53-man roster despite their respective injuries.
Giants Not Panicking Despite Recent Struggles
Brian Daboll said the key is to keep an eye on what's immediately ahead and let the things around the team work themselves out.
New York Giants Running Game Struggles Against Cowboys
The Giants rushing offense failed to top 100 yards collectively for the second week in a row and the third time in their last four games.
New York Giants Week 12 Report Card: Falling Way Short
A look at the New York Giants Week 12 performance against the Dallas Cowboys.
"Yeah, I think all those guys are improving," Daboll said. "They’ll have three good days of treatment here coming up. We’ll see where we’re at on Monday."
The players were given Friday through Sunday off and will be back in the building on Monday.
Hamilton and Thompson could end up back ont he Giants' practice squad if they clear waivers.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Get your Giants tickets today from SI Tickets!