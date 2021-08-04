Newly-signed Giants Offensive Lineman Joe Looney Decides to Retire

Looney decides to walk away from the game after concluding he's no longer up to it physically.

Joe Looney, we hardly knew ya.

The offensive lineman who spent the last five seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys and who had signed with the Giants Saturday to provide depth along the interior offensive line has decided to retire after concluding that his body was no longer responding the way he needed it to.

Looney had a rather eventful four days as a Giant. After signing on Saturday, he was with the team for their evening community practice for Newark youth football.

Then, on Monday and Tuesday, Looney was sent on penalty laps after making some mental mistakes in practice. His Tuesday practice ended in wind sprints resulting from a team-wide punishment ordered by head coach Joe Judge following a skirmish that got out of control.

However, Looney's decision to retire was not tied into the penalty laps or wind sprints. Instead, it was based on what he could give the Giants and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, his former head coach in Dallas.

In the end, Looney concluded that rather than take up a roster spot and go through the motions, it would be best if he walked away.

Looney, 30, becomes the third older veteran to retire after joining the Giants. On Monday, linebacker Todd Davis decided to call it a career rather than start over with a new team.

Last week, receiver/tight end Kelvin Benjamin parted with the Giants on more turbulent terms after a reported verbal fallout with head coach Joe Judge on the first practice of camp.

