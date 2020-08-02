Report: Giants Release DE Dana Levine

The Giants are planning to release undrafted free agent defensive end Dana Levine.

Draft Diamonds was first with the report.

Levine, who was part of a deep defensive line rotation with the Owls, missed four games in 2018 with an ankle injury but returned the following season to record 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Levine, 6'4, 235 pounds, sign with the Giants after completing a four-year career at Temple following a redshirt season as a freshman. Levine appeared in 23 games and accumulated 90 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for a loss, 11.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

His 5.5 sacks recorded in 2019 as a graduate ranked tenth in the American conference.

The release of Levine likely was made to create a roster spot for edge Markus Golden, who is in the process of finishing his COVID-19 testing mandated to gain access to the Giants training camp headquarters at MetLife Stadium. Once Golden completes that process, he will sign his UFA tender.