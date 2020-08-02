GiantsCountry
Report: Giants Release DE Dana Levine

Patricia Traina

The Giants are planning to release undrafted free agent defensive end Dana Levine. 

Draft Diamonds was first with the report.

Levine, who was part of a deep defensive line rotation with the Owls, missed four games in 2018 with an ankle injury but returned the following season to record 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Levine, 6'4, 235 pounds, sign with the Giants after completing a four-year career at Temple following a redshirt season as a freshman. Levine appeared in 23 games and accumulated 90 tackles, including 18.5 tackles for a loss, 11.0 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

His 5.5 sacks recorded in 2019 as a graduate ranked tenth in the American conference.

The release of Levine likely was made to create a roster spot for edge Markus Golden, who is in the process of finishing his COVID-19 testing mandated to gain access to the Giants training camp headquarters at MetLife Stadium. Once Golden completes that process, he will sign his UFA tender.

Marquee Matchup: Andrew Thomas vs. Chase Young

The looming matchup between Giants OT Andrew Thomas and Washington DE Chase Young has all the potential of rivaling the one-time classic battle between Michael Strahan and Jon Runyan of the Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Safeties

This unit could very well end up being the most improved and most significant on the team in 2020.

Patricia Traina

Identifying One of Joe Judge’s Biggest Challenges Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The health and safety protocols in place to keep teams safe against COVID-19 are necessary, but they could also affect how teams build out the bottom of their rosters.

Patricia Traina

Revealing Osi Umenyiora's Pass-Rushing Advice to Oshane Ximines

Former Giants pass rusher Osi Umenyiora tells Giants Country that second-year man Oshane Ximines is already more advanced that he was as rookie. Here's what else Umenyiora has shared with Ximines as he gets ready for Year 2 in the NFL.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants offensive tackle Nick Gates getting a contract extension.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Awarded Receiver Tony Brown off Waivers

The Giants had an opening at receiver after placing David Sills V on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Patricia Traina

Giants Extend Nick Gates' Contract

Giants offensive tackle Nick Gates is getting a new contract and a raise ahead of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Stresses Versatility As a Core Principle For Giants

The Giants have one of the NFL's youngest rosters in 2020 and that youth will give first-year head coach the flexibility to be experimental with his younger players that may not have a clearly-defined role yet.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Encouraged By Developing Relationships on Team

With the players and coaches finally getting together under one roof, Giants head coach Joe Judge said he's encouraged by how the working relationships between the players and coaches are developing.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run - Aug. 1

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants head coach Joe Judge revealing how he's prepared the Giants to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Thompson