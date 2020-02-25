GiantsCountry
Roster Moves | Giants Release Tight End Scott Simonson

Patricia Traina

In what's been described as a "procedural move," the Giants waived tight ends Scott Simonson and Isaiah Seawright on Monday.

Both tight ends had finished last season on injured reserve, Simonson with a concussion and Searight with a hamstring strain suffered during the summer. 

Simonson suffered a preseason ankle injury in the Giants' final game against the Patriots which landed him on injured reserve. He was then given an injury settlement but was brought back later in the season after Evan Engram suffered a foot sprain.

Searight injured his hamstring in training camp last summer. The Giants waived him with an injury designation, and he reverted to their injured reserve list after going unclaimed.

Searight was then suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy while he was on injured reserve. He has yet to play in an NFL game.  

Both players recently passed their respective physicals and both were headed to free agency regardless.

The Giants were pleased last year with the development of rookie Kaden Smith, whom they acquired off waivers and are expected to pair him with Evan Engram this year. 

Rhett Ellison's status, meanwhile remains in limbo. as he's under contract for one more season but has a high cap figure that the Giants might not be willing to carry moving forward. 

