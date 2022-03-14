TE Evan Engram Agrees to Terms with Jacksonville

The last of the Giants three tight ends from last season moves on.

Tight end Evan Engram, who suddenly became a hot commodity in a limited market, is moving on.

Engram, according to ESPN, will sign a one-year "prove it" deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $9 million and with the potential to go as high as $10 million, just slightly less than the $10.931 million franchise tender for the position.

Engram, 27, was the Giants first-round pick (No. 23 overall) in 2017. out of Ole Miss. Billed as a matchup nightmare given his receiver like skills tucked into a tight end's body, his Giants tenure has been marred by injuries and concentration drops.

Per Pro Football Focus, Engram has 29 career dropped passes and a 34.4 percent contested catch rate. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder appeared in 65 gapes with 51 starts for New York, only playing ina full season just once, that being in 2020 when he also was voted to his lone Pro Bowl.

Engram has caught 262 out of 429 pass targets for 2,828 yards and 16 touchdowns. He's primarily lined up as a slot receiver, the role he's liekly to fill with the Jaguars. According to PFF, he's played 1,022 slot snaps, 288 as the wideout and 988 inline.

Engram logged his best season as a rookie, when in 15 games, he caught 64 out of 115 pass targets for 722 yards and six touchdowns. Offering a good work ethic, Engram's game has not only been marred due to the career drops, but also struggles to get open and set up defenders.

The Giants were always projected to be in the market for a new set of tight ends, especially after moving on from Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith. They will likely look to draft a tight end but could also look to add a lower cost veteran ilater in free agency.

