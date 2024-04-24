New York Giants Draft Preview: IOL Javion Cohen
Could the New York Giants look at Miami Hurricanes guard Javion Cohen in the NFL Draft for depth?
Javion Cohen, IOL
Height: 6’ 4 ⅜”
Weight: 324 lbs
Class: Senior
School: Miami
Javion Cohen was considered a blue chip recruit as a four-star offensive tackle out of Phenix City, Alabama in 2020. Cohen was the 25th-ranked offensive tackle in the country and 14th-ranked player in the state of Alabama. When it came time to commit, Cohen chose Alabama over Auburn and Georgia Tech and would transfer to Miami for the 2023 season.
Strengths
- 80th percentile arm length and knows how to use it to his advantage
- Sticks tight to the line and gets to his point early as a puller
- Very rare that the left side of Miami’s line had issues with stunts because of Cohen’s ability to pass and pick up
- Packs a solid initial punch in pass protection
- Has a knack for moving off of double teams at the right time
- Capable of redirecting rushers
Weaknesses
- Would benefit from losing some weight. He looked more athletic at Alabama.
- Lunges too often against athletic matchups and ends up throwing himself out of position
- More of a staller than mover as a run blocker - can create stalemates to keep defenders out of the lane but isn’t the type to create those lanes
- Pad level consistency is an issue for him
- Doesn’t POP out of his stance
Summary
Cohen is an intelligent blocker that is likely going to be left finding the right balance between athleticism and play strength for some time. I don’t think he’ll be an average or better starter but he’s likely going to be a backup that has a long career in the NFL.
GRADE: 5.81
