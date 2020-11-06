SI.com
Former DB Fred Smoot Previews Giants-WFT Game, Offers Perspectives on Giants' Quest to Improve

Patricia Traina

Former Washington Football Team cornerback Fred Smoot stopped by to join the LockedOn Giants podcast this week for what turned into a very entertaining and insightful 20-minute interview.

In this interview, Fred offered insight into the WFT and its changes since the last meeting. He also spoke heavily about the Giants on a variety of topics, including ....

  • The challenges of players when a new head coach comes to town
  • The struggles of Daniel Jones
  • Evan Engram's plight
  • What the Giants are missing without Saquon Barkley
  • And so much more.

The interview with Smoot, the co-host (along with Percy Donaldson) of the Bleav Podcast Network's Washington Football Team podcast, can be heard in the video above. 

