Giants-49ers Greatest Hits

Patricia Traina

I have a confession to make.

I'm not expecting much from Sunday's Week 3 matchup between the Giants and 49ers at MetLife Stadium due to the injuries. I mean, injuries take the life out of a matchup for me because I like to see the teams go at full strength.

So in coming up for a topic for today's podcast, I began feeling a bit nostalgic and decided to go back in time to my three favorite Giants-49ers games in the series history. The three I ended up choosing are all postseason affairs.

You'll have to tune in to see which ones I picked, but I can tell you that two of the games I spoke about made the cut in my book, The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants.

And I spill some of the tea on some behind-the-scenes stuff on two of those games that you may or may not know about, so give a listen (oh and if you are a fan of Giants history or want to learn more about it because maybe you weren't around 30-40 years ago, pick up a copy of the book wherever books are sold. 

