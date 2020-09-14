Happy Game Day, Giants fans!

I honestly didn't think I'd have a chance to say that this year, but it sure does feel good to be able to say that. You know I was thinking over the weekend how last year I couldn't wait for the season--a miserable season--to end, never imagining that we'd find ourselves months later in a global pandemic that would threaten football season.

But we made it, and after initially planning to wait for tonight's game to unfold and do a recap on Tuesday, I called an audible. You see, I had started to write an article for Giants Country about some thoughts I had at the start of the season, and I thought, "Why not talk about them instead?"

So here we are, with those thoughts, which include expectations for the team, for certain players, and the season in general, all covered in today's podcast. Have a listen, and don't forget we'll have our weekly mailbag (hopefully) on Wednesday to discuss whatever is on your mind--and there should be a lot after we finally get a look at this team.

Enjoy tonight's game!