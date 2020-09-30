LockedOn Giants: Giants and Rams Memorable Moments

For those not aware, I have a new book out called The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. When I was researching that book, I had the herculean task of combing through over 90 years of Giants history and narrowing thousands of men and events down to 50 of the most significant ones in team history.

Unfortunately, no moments involving the Rams made the cut (oops! I should have said "spoiler alert" there), but that doesn't mean that there haven't been some memorable moments between these two clubs, who have met 44 times in the regular-season.

So on today's LockedOn Giants podcast, I have selected three games, one of which many of you will probably remember and two which date back to the 1980s (including this ugly moment that left me stewing for weeks after).

What other games made the cut? Well, have a listen and find out--and if you have a particular favorite moment from the Giants-Rams series, drop a comment below.

Coming Up on the LockedOn Giants Podcast

Sosa Kremenjas of LockedOn Rams will give us the lowdown on the Rams, including (hopefully) a few tips besides those outlined here on how to slow down Aaron Donald. Sosa and I will be doing the crossover show, which airs Thursday.

Then on Friday, it's your questions, so if you want to hear them on the podcast, drop them in this Twitter thread or email them to lockedongiantspodcast@gmail.com.