LockedOn Giants Podcast: A Deep Dive into What's Wrong with the Giants

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge might insist that progress is being made and showing up on the videotape, something that anyone outside of 1925 Giants Drive will never see, by the way, but the fact remains that the Giants are still 0-5 as that progress isn't transferring to the field.

Why is that? Is there hope for the Giants this year? And what have we learned about this team through five games? 

Special guest Emory Hunt of Football Game Plan joined today's show to offer his take on some of what's wrong with the Giants, particularly on offense. 

We talked offensive line, talked Daniel Jones, talked defense, and, as usual, Emory brought the good stuff to the discussion.

Have a listen to today's podcast as it's chock full of great information.

