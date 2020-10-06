SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants Podcast: Stop Me If You've Heard This Before

Patricia Traina

When was the last time the Giants played complementary football?

Anyone? 

The answer is not this year. The offense can't get things going, and worst of all, it seems like the same mistakes and issues are popping up every...single...week.

What specifically, you might ask? 

Trouble picking up a stunt by the offensive line is a big problem. 

Quarterback Daniel Jones not seeing the entire field is another (yes, he was under duress a lot, but there were plenty of times when he had sufficient time to step up in the pocket and make plays had he looked around).

The turnovers--for the love of the above, can this team get through one stinking game without a shoot-your-self-in-the-foot turnover?

The running game? A little bit better this week, but I'm still not sure I like it that Jones is leading the team in rushing every week, nor am I crazy about how the running backs have been deployed.

All this and more is covered in this episode of the LockedOn Giants podcast. Pull up a chair and have a listen.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can the Giants Finally Get Over the Hump?

The Giants have had a disappointing start to the season against tough competition, yet their hardest days might be behind them with the meaningful stretch they have coming up.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Takeaways and from New York Giants' 17-9 Loss to the Rams

Some thoughts, stats and the three drives that really mattered.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: Week 4 Report Card: Failing Grades for the Offense (Again)

The grades are in on the Giants' fourth straight loss of 2020.

Patricia Traina

Giants Avoid the Cellar in MMQB's Week 5 Power Rankings

The good news is the 0-4 Giants aren't dead last in the MMQB weekly NFL power rankings. But the bad news is that their Week 4 ranking, much like their season, has stalled.

Jackson Thompson

Giants' Youth Movement Offers Promise

The Giants have been mixing in some of their younger players into games to sneak looks at what they have. So far, there has been a lot to like.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Quarterbacks, Cornerbacks and More

Joe Judge backs Daniel Jones despite his struggles. Meanwhile, have the Giants finally found another starting cornerback to play opposite of James Bradberry?

Jackson Thompson

Giants Set to Begin Crucial Divisional Stretch

The NFC East is by far the worst division in football, making for an even playing field. Can the Giants take advantage and start gaining some ground?

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones Commits Another Costly Turnover in Giants Loss to Rams

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones nearly made it through the Giants' Week-4 game against the Los Angeles Rams without committing a turnover, but then threw game-ending interception on the final drive of the game to sink the Giants to 0-4.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign Alex Bachman and David Moa to Practice Squad

The Giants made a handful of transactions on Monday, including bringing wide receiver Alex Bachman back to the practice squad.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge: Golden Tate Defended Himself in Jalen Ramsey Dustup

Judge isn't planning any discipline for Tate or anyone else on the team involved in the scuffle as of now, but the NFL is conducting its own investigation into the ugly incident which occurred after the Giants' game vs. the Rams ended.

Patricia Traina