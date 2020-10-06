LockedOn Giants Podcast: Stop Me If You've Heard This Before

When was the last time the Giants played complementary football?

Anyone?

The answer is not this year. The offense can't get things going, and worst of all, it seems like the same mistakes and issues are popping up every...single...week.

What specifically, you might ask?

Trouble picking up a stunt by the offensive line is a big problem.

Quarterback Daniel Jones not seeing the entire field is another (yes, he was under duress a lot, but there were plenty of times when he had sufficient time to step up in the pocket and make plays had he looked around).

The turnovers--for the love of the above, can this team get through one stinking game without a shoot-your-self-in-the-foot turnover?

The running game? A little bit better this week, but I'm still not sure I like it that Jones is leading the team in rushing every week, nor am I crazy about how the running backs have been deployed.

All this and more is covered in this episode of the LockedOn Giants podcast. Pull up a chair and have a listen.