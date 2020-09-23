LockedOn Giants: Potpourri

In my house, we have a twice-weekly tradition that my husband calls "clean out the fridge night."

You can probably imagine what that entails--we feast on leftovers from the last few days because I hate wasting food, and I refuse to make anything new until the old stuff has been consumed.

Anyway, for today's podcast, I decided to deploy a similar concept. You'll get a little serving of everything--stats, roster transactions and thoughts, an audio clip from Tuesday's media session with the coaching staff, and more.

So take a peek inside. I promise there's nothing among the contents of this particular podcast you'll find to be spoiled.