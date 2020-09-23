SI.com
GiantsCountry
LockedOn Giants: Potpourri

Patricia Traina

In my house, we have a twice-weekly tradition that my husband calls "clean out the fridge night."

You can probably imagine what that entails--we feast on leftovers from the last few days because I hate wasting food, and I refuse to make anything new until the old stuff has been consumed.

Anyway, for today's podcast, I decided to deploy a similar concept. You'll get a little serving of everything--stats, roster transactions and thoughts, an audio clip from Tuesday's media session with the coaching staff, and more. 

So take a peek inside. I promise there's nothing among the contents of this particular podcast you'll find to be spoiled.

Lockedon Giants

Giants to Work Out Devonta Freeman

Giants need running back depth following Saquon Barkley's knee injury, believed to be a season-ending torn ACL.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Mixed Emotions, Ebner Emerges and More

Notable leftovers from Sunday's Giants-Bears matchup at Soldier Field

Jackson Thompson

How the New York Giants Offense Could Adjust without Saquon Barkley

It's not going to be easy and it's going to take some creativity and a lot of execution.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Notebook | Replacing the Irreplaceable, Carrying the Load and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 22, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning weighing in on running back Saquon Barkley's season-ending injury.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Offensive Line Making Steady Progress

Giants offensive line coach Marc Colombo offered a frank evaluation of where his guys are and where they still need to get better.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Add Linebacker Jermaine Grace to Practice Squad

Linebacker Jermain Grace is joining the Giants' practice squad and undrafted rookie offensive lineman will be released.

Jackson Thompson

Why Daniel Jones Will Be Able to Overcome the Changes to the Offensive Personnel

Daniel Jones had his full set of skill position players for one-quarter of football before injuries struck. While that might appear to be bad news, quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski explains why it's not as catastrophic as it seems.

Jackson Thompson

Saquon Barkley to IR; DB Ryan Lewis Signed to the 53-man Roster

The Giants are adding some additional depth to the defensive backfield.

Patricia Traina

Where Are the Giants in the MMQB Week 3 Power Rankings?

Hint: Only one team has them beat for a spot in the basement.

Patricia Traina