LockedOn Giants: Regular Season Vibes

Okay, admit it.

You probably had your doubts that the NFL would make it to this point and successfully keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay, right?

Yeah, so did I.

But it's okay, folks. Unlike the Fonz, who always had trouble uttering a certain word that's applicable in this case, I am happy to admit I was wrong about the regular-season starting on time.

So here we are, Week 1 on the horizon and that being a very, very difficult Monday Night Football match-up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now for as happy as I am that there will be Giants football, I'm not digging the match-ups on both sides of the ball, which I explain on the podcast.

If you had to put me on the spot right now, I'd say I don't feel good about a Giants win (the Giants are a 5.5 underdog at home, by the way). But hey, stranger things have happened, which is why you line up to play the game, right?