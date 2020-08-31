LockedOn Giants: The Final Week of Training Camp

As the Giants get ready to start the final week of training camp, a lot is looming on the horizon for head coach Joe Judge and the rest of the team's decision-makers, specifically who will make the 53-man roster by 4 PM next Saturday.

This podcast takes a look at some of those perspectives and a look at the decision to cut running back Javon Leake (and why the Giants should stop messing around and bite the bullet on their cornerback situation.

Ther are also observations about the offensive line, both good and bad, and why the bad isn't something to panic over.

And we announce the two winners of our Big 50: New York Giants book giveaway!