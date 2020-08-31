SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants: The Final Week of Training Camp

Patricia Traina

As the Giants get ready to start the final week of training camp, a lot is looming on the horizon for head coach Joe Judge and the rest of the team's decision-makers, specifically who will make the 53-man roster by 4 PM next Saturday.

This podcast takes a look at some of those perspectives and a look at the decision to cut running back Javon Leake (and why the Giants should stop messing around and bite the bullet on their cornerback situation.

Ther are also observations about the offensive line, both good and bad, and why the bad isn't something to panic over.

And we announce the two winners of our Big 50: New York Giants book giveaway!

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Practice Report: Blake Martinez, Darnay Holmes Return

The Giants are getting healthier as they wind down training camp, but there are still some questions they'll need to sort through in this last week of camp.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Eli Penny Shares Wisdom Gained from NFL Greats

Giants full back Eli Penny playing in one of the most talented running back corps in the NFL, but his previous stint in Arizona has taught him to expect nothing less.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Add Cornerback Depth; Waive Javon Leake and Christian Angulo

The Giants added two cornerbacks to a very thin and underwhelming group.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

New York Giants 2020 Accolades Predictions

Giants Country's predictions for the team's top performers in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Offense Struggled, but Here's Why It's Too Soon to Panic

The Giants' first-team offense only managed to score three points on five drives in Friday’s scrimmage. But here’s why it’s not time to panic (yet) about the offense’s sputtering performance.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Blue-White Scrimmage: Additional Takeaways

The defense wins the night while the offense struggles.

Patricia Traina

LockedOn Giants: Scrimmage Quick Hits

A special edition of the LockedOn Giants podcast covering Friday's Blue-White scrimmage.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 29, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants players showing solidarity before their scrimmage on Friday.

Jackson Thompson

Reader Mailbag: Roster Decisions and More

Roster decisions... who's standing out...what's next for the Giants and so much more is in this week's reader mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Quick Hits & Initial Impressions from the Giants Blue-White Scrimmage

In the end, it doesn't matter which side won; what matters is the Giants managed to get in some good work in a game-like atmosphere which should identify where they still have work to do.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan