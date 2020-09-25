SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

LockedOn Giants Weekly Listener Mailbag

Patricia Traina

Are we there yet?

If you've ever had a child or heck, maybe when you were a child yourself, I'm sure that at some point during a long car ride those four little words --Are we there yet?--popped up once or twice.

Well, that question is the theme of this week's listener mailbag, with several questions coming in not even moments before the Week 2 gamebook was finalized from last week's Giants loss to the Bears.

Giants fans are growing impatient with the team's slow starts and seemingly perpetual hovering in the same vicious cycle. (Though trust me folks, this latest stretch of bad Giants football still doesn't rival the Wilderness of the mid-1960s through the 1970s.)

Fans are looking for improvement--any sign of improvement--that this team is headed int he right direction. 

But just as was the case on that long car ride where as you passed certain milestones you knew you were getting closer to the final destination, the Giants are not quite yet driving in the speed lane and they haven't quite passed enough milestones for anyone to say that they're "almost" there or "there."

It's easy to lose sight of where the team is in the wins and losses, but the first step for this team to show that it's almost there is to show improvement each week. And if you look closely, you will see signs of that from the second half of last week's game.

I get it; it's not enough progress and it's coming at a snail's pace. And I also get it that some of you are getting up there in age to where you wonder if the Giants will ever get there in your lifetime again.  

I know it sounds hard and I don't mean to sound preachy, but sometimes you just have to sit back and enjoy the ride and trust, at least in this case, that head coach Joe Judge, the driver of this rather lengthy Giants journey to respectability, knows where he's going and how to get there.  

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Lockedon Giants

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Newcomer Isaac Yiadom Trying to Make a Case for a Starting Role at Cornerback

The Giants are currently going with a rotation at their second starting cornerback opposite of James Bradberry. Newcomer Isaac Yiadom is looking to put an end to that sooner than later.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Giants Can't Sleep on Injury-Depleted 49ers

The Giants and 49ers are two of the most undermanned teams heading into Week 3. Which team will come out on top?

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Defense Can Shut Down QB Nick Mullens

The Giants will be going up against a backup quarterback on Sunday. Can they generate enough pressure to unnerve Mullens, who has shown himself to be prone to pressure?

Jackson Thompson

Projecting How the Giants Running Back Rotation Will Look Like Post-Saquon

With Saquon Barkley out, the Giants will need to get contributions from other running backs. What do those backs have to offer?

Patricia Traina

Why Saquon Barkley Could Still Get His Big Pay Day Before Next Season

The Giants have dealt with this kind of situation before--successfully at that. If Barkley is 100% back from his torn ACL, which still remains to be seen, there's a good chance the Giants will go back to the well and follow the blueprint they used with Odell Beckham Jr.

Patricia Traina

by

Jonnyb34

Revealing Football Outsiders' Giants Current Odds of Landing the No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

It's only been two weeks, but Football Outsiders has calculated which teams have the best chance of landing the first-overall pick in next year's draft and the winless Giants are currently up there.

Jackson Thompson

The Giants Case of the Disappearing RPOs

Daniel Jones' mobility has been woefully underused by the Giants so far this year. Why is that so and why haven't we seen more RPOs to take advantage of Jones' legs?

Patricia Traina

Devonta Freeman Ready to Hit the Ground Running for Giants

Running back Devonta Freeman will make his 2020 debut with the Giants this weekend as part of a committee that will try to pick up the pieces following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Saquon Barkley.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | (Temporarily) Gone, but Not Forgotten, Lorenzo Carter is Flourishing and More

Notable leftovers from Thursday's Giants media session.

Jackson Thompson

Will Giants Rely More on New Duo to Lead Offense Following Losses of Barkley, Shepard?

The losses of Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard certainly hurt, but ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks the Giants offense is in good hands with Daniel Jones and tight end Evan Engram leading the pack.

Patricia Traina