LockedOn Giants Weekly Listener Mailbag

Are we there yet?

If you've ever had a child or heck, maybe when you were a child yourself, I'm sure that at some point during a long car ride those four little words --Are we there yet?--popped up once or twice.

Well, that question is the theme of this week's listener mailbag, with several questions coming in not even moments before the Week 2 gamebook was finalized from last week's Giants loss to the Bears.

Giants fans are growing impatient with the team's slow starts and seemingly perpetual hovering in the same vicious cycle. (Though trust me folks, this latest stretch of bad Giants football still doesn't rival the Wilderness of the mid-1960s through the 1970s.)

Fans are looking for improvement--any sign of improvement--that this team is headed int he right direction.

But just as was the case on that long car ride where as you passed certain milestones you knew you were getting closer to the final destination, the Giants are not quite yet driving in the speed lane and they haven't quite passed enough milestones for anyone to say that they're "almost" there or "there."

It's easy to lose sight of where the team is in the wins and losses, but the first step for this team to show that it's almost there is to show improvement each week. And if you look closely, you will see signs of that from the second half of last week's game.

I get it; it's not enough progress and it's coming at a snail's pace. And I also get it that some of you are getting up there in age to where you wonder if the Giants will ever get there in your lifetime again.

I know it sounds hard and I don't mean to sound preachy, but sometimes you just have to sit back and enjoy the ride and trust, at least in this case, that head coach Joe Judge, the driver of this rather lengthy Giants journey to respectability, knows where he's going and how to get there.