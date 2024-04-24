New York Giants Draft Preview: DL Maason Smith
Maason Smith, DL
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 306 lbs
Arm length: 35”
Wingspan: 84 ⅝”
Hands: 8 ½”
Class: Junior
School: LSU
STATS
MEASUREMENTS
40-yard-dash: 5.01
10-yard split: 1.75
Vertical jump: 31”
Broad jump: 9’0”
3-Cone: 7.22*
20-yard-shuttle: 4.64*
Bench press: 21 reps*
*Pro Day
A former consensus five-star recruit out of Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana, where he was the number one recruit from his state and the seventh-ranked defensive lineman in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He was the 31st overall player in his respective cycle.
Smith was dominant in high school; in a pandemic-abbreviated senior season, Smith recorded 45 tackles, 24 for a loss, with nine sacks; he was an All-American that year, was voted homecoming king, and played offensive tackle for Terrebonne High School. It’s no surprise he was highly recruited.
Smith was a freshman all-American in 2021. Eight snaps into the 2022 season against Florida State, he tore his ACL after celebrating a tackle for a loss that one of his teammates recorded. He was then suspended for the 2023 opening game against Florida State for “improper benefit.” He finished his college career with 22 games played and 17 starts.
Strengths
- Elite size and length, long limbs
- Good athlete for his size with solid quickness
- Functional bend in his lower half
- Rare combination of size and first step quickness
- Gets low when slanting - solid ability to land rip underneath OL
- Solid upfield burst and first step - good lateral agility
- Barrell chested and long legs
- Good raw power and upper body strength
- Solid ability to anchor and read vs. 1-on-1 blocks
- Has knockback power that is enhanced by overall play strength
- Flashed solid swim move to separate
- Has flashed pass-rushing moves (needs to be more consistent)
- Overcame injuries - lost DL coach
- Very high ceiling player who needs development
Weaknesses
- 4th percentile hand size
- Allows himself to get too high too frequently
- Struggled to anchor down vs. double teams
- Lacks pass rush plan - gets stuck to blocks too frequently
- Wish he had a more dominate bull-rush/power rush moves
- Limited production in college
- Needs time - is still raw vs. run and as a pass rusher
- Injuries: tore his ACL in 2022, shoulder injury in 2021
Summary
Maason Smith was highly recruited from high school and flashed bright as a true freshman. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL eight snaps into this sophomore year and has yet to flash as bright since his return. Still, few players have his size and first-step quickness, making him a high-ceiling player. He flashes quality pass-rushing moves on tape, but the flashes are just that - flashes.
Joe Schoen has previously discussed the importance of knockback at the defensive line position. Despite smaller hands, Smith has knockback that is enhanced by his overall play strength. He needs time, patience, and development.
A defensive line coach like Andre Patterson could allow Smith to touch his high ceiling, making him a desirable, yet unpolished target for the Giants somewhere on Day 2.
GRADE: 6.25
