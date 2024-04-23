New York Giants Take Receiver at No. 6 in SI.com's Newest Mock Draft
Although there has been no consensus on whom the New York Giants might select in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft Thursday night, there has been a heavy lean toward one position: receiver.
With good reason. The Giants offense, which has aspired to become more explosive and vertical, has lacked a legitimate No. 1 receiver since 2018 (Odell Beckahm Jr, also their last 1,000-yard receiver).
To address that need, SI.com's Conor Orr, in his newest first-round mock draft, has the Giants selecting LSU receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth overall pick.
Nabers was the last of the "big three" receivers (Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr, went to the Cardinals at No. 4, and Washington's Rome Odunze went to the Jets in a trade with the Chargers at No. 5) left on Orr’s board before the Giants selection.
Orr's mock seems to mirror what Giants general manager Joe Schoen had to say about an anticipated run on receivers. Orr states that in this mock, "the Giants are leapfrogged for a receiver I think fits their profile slightly better than Nabers" (presumably Odunze, who would be our pick for the Giants if he is there at No. 6.
Of interest is why Orr believes Nabers could be the last of the "big three" receivers standing. "If there is a receiver who could drop and leave everyone wondering why, it might be the LSU wideout, who was outstanding in college but may need to find the right fit within a building."
There's no question that Nabers has the talent to fit into just about any offense. He might be the smallest of the “Big 3” receivers (6-0, 200 pounds), but he might be the most dynamic, a player who is a great athlete on tape with the speed to run away from defenders or break off big plays in space.
Nabers has the understanding and confidence in his athleticism to vary his speed and stride length throughout his route to throw off defenders’ timing and create opportunities for himself downfield. He also has an impressive leaping ability and great body control, allowing him to play much bigger than he measures.
He isn't a completely polished technician yet, and honing his craft will only improve his ability to be a perennial 1,000-yard receiver at the next level.
But it's worth wondering if teams have concerns about the shoulder injury he suffered last season, even though he didn't miss any games. Still, that injury has no doubt drawn extra scrutiny from teams during the medical checks but is considered "a relatively minimal risk," according to SI.com's Albert Breer, who also reported that there's a chance Nabers could need surgery after the 2024 season.
That said, any concern about Nabers' shoulder hasn't dampened his draft stock, at least not among those outside the NFL draft community who have consistently placed Nabers in the top 10 of mock drafts.
That goes for Orr, who concludes that Nabers is "too intriguing to pass up" for a team such as the Giants, who are trying to win now.
Whereas some might opine that a quarterback is a more pressing need--Orr specifically mentioned Michigan's J.J. McCarthy--he concluded that veteran backup Drew Lock, signed to a one-year deal last month during the height of free agency, "offers more upside over a two-year period as a spot starter-developmental prospect alongside head coach Brian Daboll than McCarthy."
