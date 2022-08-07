7 New York Giants Players on the Rise After Two Weeks of Training Camp

Just like that, the New York Giants have two weeks of training camp in the books. Here's a look at seven young players whose stock is trending upward after those two weeks of practice.

Darren Evans | Cornerback

Evans has seen his snaps with the third-string defense, but he’s certainly made the most of his opportunities. Last week in practice, he had two pass breakups, including one that might have otherwise been a touchdown. In the scrimmage, he was instrumental in breaking up a pass in the end zone that safety Yusuf Corker recovered.

Adoree Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes, and Cor’Dale Flott should all be locks for the roster at cornerback, meaning at most, there is one opening. If Evans continues to make plays, he might be in the thick of that decision.

Darrian Beavers | Inside Linebacker

Although the Giants aren’t expected to be in their base defense much, it certainly looks like the team’s sixth-round draft pick is ascending toward a potential starting role. Beavers has been called upon to replace Blake Martinez with the first team defense whenever Martinez, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, has his workload cut back.

Beavers has been solid against the run and has shown flashes of being a more than adequate blitzer. Toss in his special teams capabilities and barring injury, it’s hard to imagine that Beavers won’t have a place on the 53-man roster.

Kayvon Thibodeaux | Outside Linebacker

Yes, this is one of those “Captain Obvious” picks, as, after all, Thibodeaux is the fifth overall pick in the draft and came in with such high expectations. But that said, the rookie has been simply a pass-rushing terror ever since camp started. He was the undisputed star in last week’s scrimmage, spending so much time in the Giants backfield that, at one point, he started to see more attention.

The scary thing is Thibodeaux has been settling into a groove with beating offensive linemen with that combination of power and speed. So imagine how good he’ll become as he continues refining his pass rush plan and technique.

Jashaun Corbin | Running Back

Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida project as RB1 and RB2, respectively, but the rookie out of Florida State is sure to make a strong push to unseat incumbent Gary Brightwell for the RB3 spot. Corbin, who ran with the third-team offense in the scrimmage and was part of the group engaged in live contact, has run hard all camp long.

He’s shown good vision and decision-making and very few wasted steps. He also hits the hole quickly and can often be in the second level before defenders have a chance to react. Corbin will still need to establish himself on special teams to nail down a roster spot, but considering that he's seen quite a few more reps on offense thus far than Brightwell, it’s clear that he currently has a slight advantage in that competition.

Joshua Ezeudu | Offensive Lineman

The Giants haven’t had much luck with their offensive linemen—Matt Gono’s career is reportedly up in the air due to a neck issue, while rookie Marcus McKethan suffered a season-ending torn ACL Friday night. But the Giants’ other rookie offensive lineman, Joshua Ezeudu, has been quietly impressing with his work at left guard and both tackle spots.

There’s an old saying that the more a guy shows he can do, the better his chances of hanging around. Ezeudu, who may be called upon to take some right guard snaps given the season-ending injury to Marcus McKethan, is far from being a finished product. Still, there’s no question that the Giants’ third-round draft pick is turning into an asset on a unit that historically has struggled to find quality players.

Collin Johnson | Wide Receiver

When Collin Johnson was picked up off waivers from the Jaguars last year, the Giants were undoubtedly intrigued by the receiver’s speed and size—he stands 6-foot-6 and weighs in at 222 pounds.

Johnson appeared in 12 games with one start for the Giants and caught 11 of 21 pass targets for 105 yards, six of his receptions going for first downs in his first season. But a very underrated part of Johnson’s game which is just as important, is he’s a physical receiver who has been solid as a downfield blocker. That should come as no surprise considering Johnson has been a steady contributor on special teams.

The Giants’ receiver depth chart is far from being set, but figure the top spots will go to Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Wan’Dale Robinson. Sterling Shepard will likely start the season on the PUP list. That should leave about three openings for other receivers, one of which might go to C.J. Board, who was a core special teamer. Johnson, meanwhile, has a good chance of grabbing a spot if he continues performing as he has this summer.

Richie James | Wide Receiver

Another receiver who has a chance to grab a roster spot is former 49er Richie James. James is a smaller receiver, but he’s taken advantage of the balls thrown his way by hauling in the passes, including a nubmer thrown off-target.

James worked as the slot receiver in the spring while Kadarius Toney was recovering from an off-season knee procedure. And James, who has seen snaps with the first- and second-string offenses has continued impressing with his quickness and sure hands.

Add in his value on special teams—he is a return specialist—and if he continues turning his opportunities into production, it would be hard to see him not earning one of the projected three remaining receiver openings.

