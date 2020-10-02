Across The Field: Rams Looking to Overcome Heartbreak

The Rams will be a week removed from nearly pulling off the third-largest regular-season comeback in NFL history when they line up against the Giants at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

After storming back from a 25-point deficit to take a 32-28 lead in the fourth quarter, the Rams were just a defensive stop away from securing the comeback and going to 3-0.

The defense appeared to get that stop on a fourth-down incompletion on Buffalo's final drive of the game, but officials called a controversial pass interference that gave the Bills a first down and the win.

Had the penalty not been called, Los Angeles would be fighting to stay tied atop the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks, but instead, they sit in a three-way tie for second place in what appears to be the NFL's premier division this season.

But for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, that heartbreak is over, and it's now on to the Giants in Week 4.

"That’s not something that I’m going to dwell on,” McVay said regarding the interference call, “because the reality is, is that it never comes down to one play. You’re not going to get me to make an excuse about that. In a lot of instances, I think those refs have to make decisions that they feel like they see in live-action and it’s not my position to question those things."

McVay is correct in that dwelling about something that can't be changed is an exercise in futility. Instead, McVay wants the Rams' focus on the Giants, who at 0-3, can be viewed as a desperate team.

For McVay and the Rams, there are many things to feel good about despite the Week 3 outcome starting with the impressive poise shown by quarterback Jared Goff.

According to Pro Football Reference, Goff is on track for his best season as a pro through three games, with a career-best 109.6 passer rating and an NFL-best 8.91 net yard gains per pass attempt.

Goff showed an impressive resiliency in leading his team back against the Bills, proving that no lead is safe against the Rams so long as he's under center.

“I thought (Sunday) was his best game--I didn't think it was even close,” McVay said of Goff. “When you look at the caliber of play, I thought his pocket movement, his ability to navigate and be able to move while keeping his eyes down the field and make some big-time throws was outstanding."

Goff will lead the league's third-ranked offense against the Giants, who are coming off a 36-9 blowout loss to the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. And both Goff and the Giants will have something to prove in what is sure to be a high-stakes battle for both teams in just the second Rams game at SoFi Stadium.

Giants-Rams Regular Season History

The Rams lead the Giants 27-17 in the all-time regular-season series, but since 2000, the Giants lead it 7-3.

Sunday's game will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2017 when the Rams humiliated the Giants at their home stadium to the tune of a 51-17 blowout.

The Giants have since gone through two coaching changes and a massive roster overhaul since that game. However, it is still recent enough to provide some added motivation for the Giants organization as a whole going into Sunday.