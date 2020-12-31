Are Giants Playing a Cat-and-Mouse Game with Cowboys Regarding Plans for Daniel Jones?

Trying to sandbag the opponent is a tactic straight from the Bill Belichick coaching handbook. So would it really be surprising if the sudden abundance of information regarding quarterback Daniel Jones's injury was deliberate?

When Giants head coach Joe Judge was asked about quarterback Daniel Jones Wednesday, and if the gloves were going to come off as far as using him at what he’s best at regardless, Judge said, “Look, we’re going to do whatever it takes to win the game.”

Would that include inserting a few designed runs for Jones, who went through his second day taking full practice reps this week despite still being listed with a hamstring strain?

The only thing Judge would say regarding that matter is that he continues to put the players’ health as a top priority.

But with the usually tight-lipped Jones, who since being injured would only say he was feeling better without going into much detail, having not only volunteered more information than usual, something is up.

Jones, for those who missed it, said on Wednesday, “I’ve played from the pocket the past couple weeks, and I expect to continue to do that until I’m healthy. We’ll see what exactly, but I expect the game plan and what I’m asked to do to be fairly similar to what it’s been these past few weeks.”

Judge, who has explicitly instructed his players not to talk about injuries—doing so can result in heft fines—admitted he wasn’t thrilled with Jones’s revelation.

“I read Daniel’s comments yesterday,” he said. “Probably a little more forthcoming than I would have been with it. But as I said yesterday, we’ll do whatever it takes to win the game.”

And yes, that could include having Jones move around at select moments in the game. Last week against the Ravens, there were no designed runs called for Jones, who moved around much better n the pocket when under pressure than he had two weeks prior against the Cardinals when he couldn’t move at all.

If Jones is indeed improving—and between his injury status having been revised from “ankle/hamstring” to just “hamstring,” and his practice participation being at full status this week—would anyone be surprised if the Giants call a designed run or two against Dallas at strategically implemented times throughout the game?

Judge tried to downplay that possibility, saying, “I’m going to always put the players’ health in consideration on how we call the game. I can’t turn around and ‘take the gloves off.’ Well, the gloves come off and you expose someone to long-term injury, that’s not always the most opportune thing. We’re going to make sure that we always put our players in a position of strength, and that includes their health.”

And doing whatever it takes to win the game.