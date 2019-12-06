Giants
Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Film

Barkley Hopes His Past Success vs. Eagles Rubs Off on Giants

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

Before the bye week, Giants running back Saquon Barkley vowed to get back to being himself.

So far, so good. Since returning from the bye rested and refreshed in letting a Week 3 high ankle sprain further heal, Barkley has rushed for 142 yards on 36 carries (3.94 yards per carry).

Does he think he is fully back?

“Yeah, I thought so,” Barkley said Thursday. “I guess in my standards it’s not really a good game, but that I broke over 100 yards, was averaging over like four yards a carry, something like that, so I feel like I’m getting back to myself.”

On Monday night, Barkley will have another opportunity to quiet any lingering doubters who still think his game is off.

In two career games against Philadelphia, Barkley has 371 scrimmage yards (185.5 per game) and three touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving).

In both of those games, Barkley recorded two of his nine career games with 100 or more rushing yards.

“Well, the first game I just was in a groove. Not really much more to say about that, but in the second game, we were able to run the ball really well, get up on them early, last year,” Barkley said in explaining what went right for him.

In that second game, the Giants went away from running the ball, thereby reducing Barkley’s opportunities, but that didn’t stop Barkley from recording 101 yards rushing.

Ankle injury aside, the Eagles see Barkley as the key to stopping the Giants offense.

“I just think he’s the focal point of their offense, so I think he gets a lot of attention,” said safety Malcolm Jenkins. 

“A lot of people have been gang tackling him, so he hasn’t had all of the explosive plays that we saw last year when it was his first year in the league, and everybody was getting used to him. But you know, he’s still, in my opinion, the toughest to tackle in the league right now at the running back position.”

Barkley knows that as his reputation for being a tough runner continues to grow league-wide, teams are going to come at him a little differently. And he’s bracing himself for the Eagles to show him some different looks.

“You can go back and watch the film on it, which I did, and see the success that I was able to have against them (last year), but it’s a new year. They’re going to attack it differently. I’ll try to have more success this year and do whatever I can to help my team win this week,” he said.

And if that means Barkley has to sacrifice his numbers against a team that so far, he’s done well against, then he’s okay with that.

“I’m not really focusing on individual stats. I don’t care if I go for 250 yards, I don’t care if I go for 50 yards, I just want to go out there and help my team win football games,” he said.

“Coming down to the home stretch of the season, got four games left, try to finish it strong as a team, and it starts with Monday Night Football in front of everyone, so try to go out there and execute better as a team and put ourselves in position to win.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles: Eli Manning “Jazzes Up” the Giants

Patricia Traina
1

The Eagles are concerned that the return of Eli Manning to the Giants offense could provide a struggling Giants offense with an emotional lift.

How Daniel Jones Can Benefit from Taking a Step Back to Watch

Patricia Traina
0

A high ankle sprain is going to force Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to sit back and be a spectator for at least a week, if not longer. Despite the injury aspect, Mark Schofield, a former college signal-caller, the quarterbacks expert at the LockedOn NFL channel and contributor to ITP, SB Nation and others outlines how Jones can potentially benefit from being a spectator and what the Giants need to do to help him moving forward.

Behind Enemy Lines with Eagles Maven Ed Kracz

Patricia Traina
0

Here is what Ed Kracz of the Eagles Maven had to say about the Philadelphia Eagles, who host the Giants Monday Night.

Friday Fan Day Mailbag

Patricia Traina
0

Give Dave Gettleman another chance? Is Daniel Jones "the one"? That and more in this week's mailbag.

Daniel Jones Has a High Ankle Sprain; Status for Monday Night in Doubt

Patricia Traina
4 1

Get ready for the return of Eli Manning.

Barkley Treats Young Fan to a Day at the Game

Patricia Traina
0

Saquon Barkley followed through on his promise to treat a young fan to the VIP experience after the youngster was denied an autograph by Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence because he approached Lawrence wearing a Barkley jersey.

Giants Injury Report: Jones Remains Sidelined

Patricia Traina
0

The Giants rookie quarterback was the lone player working on the bike at the start of Thursday's practice.

FILM REVIEW | Daniel Jones' Progress

Bobby Skinner
0

Let's look at a few of Jones' throws from last week and see where he's made progress.

Daniel Jones' Rookie Season Comes to a (Temporary) Halt

Patricia Traina
0

Daniel Jones may or may not be finished for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, but if he has played his final game of the season, he at least has an idea on what he needs to build on.

Giants Lose OL Evan Brown to Miami

Patricia Traina
0

But they'll see him again a week from Sunday when the Dolphins come to MetLife Stadium for a visit.