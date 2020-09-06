Breaking Down the New York Giants Initial Practice Squad

The Giants unveiled their 2020 practice squad, which is probably more important than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the process began, head coach Joe Judge stressed that they would be looking to retain as many of the players that were with them in training camp as possible since they knew the system and were already cleared through the COVID-19 testing protocol. That is pretty much what the Giants have done.

New York filled 13 out of their 16 practice squad spots Sunday(running back Sandro Platgummer doesn't count toward the 16-man limit). Anyone with two or fewer years of service will earn $8,400 per week and $12,000 per week if they have more than two seasons.

Six players can have unlimited NFL experience, and four players can be protected from poaching by other teams each week (the teams must declare who gets protected each week).

Two players can also be promoted from the practice squad each week to increase the roster total to 55; afterward, they must be returned to the practice squad and will not be subject to waivers or having their practice squad contract terminated.

Here's a snapshot of each player the Giants added to their practice squad.

RB Sandro Platzgummer

The running back who came to the Giants via the NFL’s International Pathways Program will not count against the 16-man practice squad limit.

Platzgummer showed an intriguing skill set that included change of direction and vision, but he needs to continue working on pass pro like most young running backs. He’ll get that chance this year.

Worth noting: Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman are both in the final years of their respective contracts this season. I can't see both coming back next year, so maybe the Giants focus on continuing to developing Platzgummer, who is not eligible to join the 53-man roster this year as an option down the line.

WR Alex Bachman

Bachman found a way to make plays this summer and showed tremendous hustle that often reminded one of Phil McConkey, who, like Bachman wore No. 80 back in the day.

Bachman probably fits more in line with the slot receiver role and could be a guy to watch for Week 1 if Golden Tate’s injury, believed to be a hamstring, limits him in any way in the coming week.

WR Austin Mack

At 6’2”, and 215 pounds, Mack, who played his college ball at Ohio State, brings size and physicality to the Giants’ receiver room. Mack looked to be the most impressive of the three undrafted rookie free agents this summer, but toward the end of camp, he began having trouble with dropped passes, which likely led to him not earning a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

QB Cooper Rush

Rush was brought over from the Cowboys after they waived him following the signing of veteran Andy Dalton.

As was noted, Rush, who was with Giants' offensive coordinator Jason Garrett in Dallas since 2017 and who followed him to New York, will likely continue to lend his expertise of Garrett’s system in the quarterbacks' room get into game planning specifics.

Head coach Joe Judge said that Rush will remain involved daily with the team and won't be tucked away in quarantine in the event COVID-19 or an injury should befall Daniel Jones and/or backup Colt McCoy.

WR Johnny Holton

Holton was signed to presumably take the place of Cody Core on special teams as a gunner. The Giants are searching for an answer at gunner after losing Cody Core to a torn Achilles this summer, and Holton has the experience that could help the special teams.

On offense, Holton, who spent three years with the Raiders and last year with the Steelers (the Giants Week 1 opponent), has appeared in 14 career games and has 48 receptions for 273 yards.

LS Carson Tinker

Tinker will serve as a backup to Casey Kreiter just in case he was to become injured or test positive for COVID-19. Tinker spent five seasons with the Jaguars but dealt with season-ending injuries both in 2017, which resulted in him missing that entire year and in 2018 when he again landed on injured reserve in October of that season.

OL Tyler Haycraft

Haycraft was a surprise development at the center position, where he held his own at center while also cross-training at guard.

Haycraft, 6'3", 293 pounds, was an offensive tackle at Louisville. Given his size, a move inside to guard was in the cards, but credit Haycraft, for putting his nose to the grindstone to increase his versatility and his chances of eventually earning an opportunity in the NFL.

P/K Ryan Santoso

Santoso is both a punter and kicker who fills two backup needs for the Giants. Santoso was most recently with the Titans, where he handled kickoffs for them, launching 17 for 1,018 yards and nine touchbacks.

Santoso, 6'5", 258 pounds, went undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He signed with the Lions but did not make the roster. He signed with the Lions in 2019 but didn't have any better luck.

Santoso then tried his leg in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes during the 2019 season. He found his way back to the NFL with the Titans that year, and earlier this year, he went back to Montreal. He'll now provide the Giants with a backup option at licker and punter.

DE Niko Lalos

Lalos, out of Harvard, was one of the Hula Bowl stars this past off-season, where he dominated his level of competition.

In his senior college season, he recorded 56 total tackles (35 solo), ten tackles for a loss, seven passes defensed, and two interceptions. He also recorded a team-high eight quarterback hurries. Lalos ranked second in the Ivy League in sacks and fifth in tackles for a loss

In Giants camp, he also dabbled some with long snapping to increase his versatility. Still, with the Giants loaded at outside linebacker, Lalos was another player who got swept up in the numbers game.

CB Jarren Williams

Williams was added to the roster after the start of camp and started to turn people’s heads with his play, at one point getting some first-team reps in the middle of the camp. The Giants liked his length and his physicality on the perimeter enough to hang on to him as a developmental project.

Williams, like the other undrafted free agents on this list, not only got swept up in the numbers game but also can likely benefit with some additional seasoning on the practice squad since they didn’t have the opportunity to partake in preseason games.

OL Kyle Murphy

Murphy, who played his college ball at Rhode Island, is another young and versatile prospect. He primarily played at tackle in college, but he also saw snaps at guard and center early on in his career.

WR Derrick Dillon

In 31 games for the LSU Tigers, Dillon caught 51 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns. Although Dillon showed intriguing speed as a potential deep vertical threat, he was never really able to translate that into production and increased opportunities.

CB Chris Williamson

Williamson, one of the Giants' four seventh-round draft picks this year, is the only one who did not make the final roster.

A versatile player with experience on the boundary and in the slot, Williamson, who transferred from Florida to Minnesota in 2017, played in 38 games, starting ten while recording 96 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 9 passes defensed, and two interceptions.

WR Binjimen Victor

Binjimen Victor, formerly of Ohio State, logged 35 receptions during his senior campaign and 16.4 yards per reception during the season (573 yards) to go with six touchdowns.

A 6'4", 199-pound receiver, Victor has potential as an X-receiver in the NFL.

OL Chad Slade

Slade was trimmed from the 53-man roster earlier in the day to make room for the incoming waiver wire acquisitions.

* * *

Jon Halapio Moves On

Offensive Lineman Jon Halapio, who was thought to be destined for the Giants practice squad after being among the cuts Saturday, has reportedly declined to sign with the Giants and will seek a fresh start with another team.

Halapio has been the very picture of a profile in courage given how he's suffered two devastating lower-body injuries (broken ankle in 2018 and a torn Achilles at the end of the 2019 season) that he's come back from.

Halapio, who kept his locker in the corner where the Giants practice squad players "resided," never forgot where he came from, and it speaks volumes that the Giants brass thought enough of him to stay in touch while he continued his rehab.