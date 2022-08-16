Skip to main content

Brian Daboll Doesn't Rule Out First Team Preseason Reps for Tyrod Taylor

The Giants head coach insists that any decision regarding reps for Taylor is NOT a reflection on Jones.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has spent all of the spring and the summer thus far trying to prepare his team for every possible scenario it could face once the regular season begins.

That includes possibly having backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor play some snaps with the first-team offense, something Daboll admitted could be coming before the preseason is over.

As we get going here in terms of the preseason games, we’ll talk about whatever we think is best,” Daboll said Tuesday. “But I have full confidence in (Quarterback) Daniel (Jones) and full confidence in Tyrod and what his role is. Each day, we sit there, and we evaluate the guys. But will he get a few reps here or there? He might.”

Daboll’s admission comes on the heels of an up and down summer for Jones, who is entering his fourth NFL season. 

But before the ink could dry on any potential headlines suggesting otherwise, Daboll stressed that such a decision is NOT a reflection on Jones and is instead just another way to keep everyone ready just in case the unexpected should happen.

“I learned from a pretty good coach a while ago, usually he doesn’t tell those guys when he throws them in because that’s what the backup’s role is,” Daboll said, suggesting that if Taylor gets first-team reps, it will be done without any advanced notice to the player.

“You have to go in on a split second. You prepare like you’re a starter. But the fourth play of a game, something happens, you’re in, you got to be ready to go. So, I don’t necessarily think we’ll tell those guys when that will happen.” 

Jones, now in his fourth season, has taken all but one of the first-team reps in training camp thus far, only missing one snap in which he came out of the practice to discuss a play with Daboll on the sideline. 

 Jones started in the preseason opener against New England, finishing six of 10 for 69 yards and scoring just three points in two series before being relieved by Taylor, who went 13 of 21 and had a touchdown pass in his snaps.

