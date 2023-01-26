Brian Daboll Named PFWA's Coach of the Year

The postseason honors keep rolling in for members of the New York Giants.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was voted the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association of America.

In his first season as an NFL head coach, Daboll led the Giants to a 9-7-1 and their first playoff berth since 2016. Under his leadership, the Giants realized a five-game improvement from a year ago, the largest improvement since 2016 when the team went from five ins in 2015 to 11 in 2016.

Daboll is the fifth head coach in franchise history to lead the team to the playoffs in his first season, joining Allie Sherman (1961), Dan Reeves (1993), Jim Fassel (1997), and Ben McAdoo (2016). Rookie coach Earl Potteiger led the Giants to the 1927 NFL championship in the era before playoffs.

Under his leadership, the Giants' offense, which had finished at or bottom of the league a year ago in many statistical categories, showed encouraging improvement. It finished fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (148.2) and fifth in rushing yards per play (4.84).

The Giants also set a franchise record by scoring a rushing touchdown in each of the team’s final 15 regular-season contests.

Daboll, who in 2020 was voted the PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year, is the sixth person to earn both the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year awards from the PFWA, joining Bruce Arians, Dom Capers, Jason Garrett, Marvin Lewis, and Ron Rivera.

