Skip to main content
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me

Giants head coach Brian Daboll became emotional when asked about the vicious-looking hit Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa absorbed in last night's game against the Bengals. Here's why.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.

One such young man is Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered an unfortunate head injury in last night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, for which he was sent to the hospital as an added precaution.

Daboll and Tagovailoa crossed paths at the University of Alabama during his season as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. The two developed a bond as Tagovailoa grew into his role as a quarterback, eventually replacing Jalen Hurts after halftime of the national championship game that season and rallying the Crimson Tide from a 13-0 deficit against Georgia to a 26-23 overtime victory.

"He means a lot to me," Daboll said, showing emotion. "Special kid, great family, and it was tough."

Daboll was careful not to levy any criticism at the Dophins for their handling of Tagovailoa over the last several days.

"I think every decision is different," he said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
News

New York Giants Week 4 Final Injury Report: Five Declared Out Ahead of Game vs. Bears

The Giants declared five players out of Sunday's game against the Bears.

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Reflects on NFL Regular-Season Debut

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reflected on his NFL regular-season debut and what's still to come for him and the Giants defense.

By Gene Clemons
Behind Enemey Lines - Chicago Bears - Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) hands off the ball against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20.
Play
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears

Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain answers five burning questions about the Chicago

By Patricia Traina

Regardless, Daboll, who said he planned to reach out to his former student-athlete in due course, was clearly and understandably upset over the turn of events involving Tagovailoa.

"I don’t really think about them as players. I know I’m a coach, but I try to think about them--they’re not too far off from my kids," he said. "Anytime a guy gets hurt... just prayers for him, his family, and the people around him.”

Tagovailoa's injury was not only scary looking, given how viciously he was flung to the ground, but it also stirred up questions about the Dolphins' handling of the quarterback following what the team characterized as a back injury on its injury report in a Week 3 win against the Buffalo Bills.

The classification of Tagovailoa's injury has come under fire based on visual evidence suggesting that Tagovailoa may have had his bell rung after he was seen shaking off the cobwebs after getting up from the hit and then stumbling to the ground on his way back to the huddle before trainers came to check on him.

Tagovailoa was evauated for a concussion following that hit and was later cleared to return to the game, having been disagnosed with a back injury. 

During last night's game, Tagovailoa was flung to the ground by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou, a hit from which the quarterback was unable to get up from. He was eventually carted off the field, his head and neck stabilized before being  transported via ambulance to a local hospital for additional tests and observations.

Tagovailoa was later released and allowed to travel back to Miami with his teammates.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (2)

New York Giants
New York Giants
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Jul 28, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) smiles during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

New York Giants Week 4 Final Injury Report: Five Declared Out Ahead of Game vs. Bears

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Reflects on NFL Regular-Season Debut

By Gene Clemons
Behind Enemey Lines - Chicago Bears - Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) hands off the ball against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) and New York Giants defensive end Henry Mondeaux (96) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants' Defense Looking for Tighter Performance vs. Chicago Bears

By Gene Clemons
Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates a defensive play in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Is It Time for Giants to Get Darius Slayton More Involved in the Offense?

By Patricia Traina
Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Offense

By Stephen Lebitsch
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Four Sequences That Mattered Most in Giants' Loss to Cowboys

By Gene Clemons