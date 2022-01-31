Skip to main content
Brian Daboll Undecided on Who Will Call Plays on Offense for Giants

That decision will likely boil down to who the offensive coordinator is.

Calling plays on offense is very much a part of new Giants head coach Brian Daboll's DNA, especially after the run he's had in Buffalo.

But as far as Daboll continuing that role now in addition to his much more prominent role, Daboll said he wants to let the process play out regarding who will be the voice in quarterback Daniel Jones's ear on game-day.

"I think that's a work in progress," Daboll said during his introductory press conference Monday. "We'll see who the offensive coordinator is who the rest of the staff is. And then we'll talk about that as we get going through OTAs and mini camps."

General manager Joe Schoen, who echoed Daboll's sentiments about not ruling anything out at this point, would rather Daboll not take on the dual role. 

“I’d prefer he manages the games," Schoen said. "But again, as we’re still interviewing offensive coordinator candidates. We’re going to wait and see how that plays out, and I’m not going to say that’s set in stone because we’re going to let Brian make that decision.”

New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Shaping Giants' Salary Cap Plan: Part 2 - Clearing Space

Disclaimer: Projecting what salary cap related moves might be made by the Giants is tricky this year given the presence of a new GM and coaching staff, but here is a best attempt at which contracts might be adjusted or cut from the New York Giants' books.

Brian Daboll speaks to members of the media, in East Rutherford, NJ, after being introduced as the new head coach of the NY Giants.
Play
News

Brian Daboll Undecided on Who Will Call Plays on Offense for Giants

That decision will likely boil down to who the offensive coordinator is.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Want to Retain Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham's return would offer a significant advantage to the Giants as they get their new staff in place.

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

Shaping Giants' Salary Cap Plan: Part 2 - Clearing Space

Disclaimer: Projecting what salary cap related moves might be made by the Giants is tricky this year given the presence of a new GM and coaching staff, but here is a best attempt at which contracts might be adjusted or cut from the New York Giants' books.

18 hours ago
18 hours ago
1 / 4

Daboll pointed out that the two head coaches in the Super Bowl, Zac Taylor of the Bengals and Sean McVay of the Rams, call their own plays.

"I’ve had some success, I’ve had some failures, and I’m OK with that because I think you learn a lot from your failures. If you can put together a good staff that you trust that allows you to do your job better.”

Daboll said the offensive coordinator hire "will be important," and whoever that person is will likely help him make up his mind regarding who ends up calling plays. 

 Daboll is believed to want Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey, a former NFL quarterback who has spent most of his NFL coaching career as a quarterbacks coach, as his offensive coordinator. However, there are multiple reports that Dorsey might be named to succeed Daboll as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo.

“We’ll find the right guy, and we’ll work together. If he can call the plays and we feel comfortable with that, I’m fine with that,” Daboll vowed. “At the end of the day, we’ve gotta make sure we’re doing everything we can to help our offense help our team. I’ve gotta help our team the best I can.”

From a larger perspective, Daboll said that the new offense has to tailor to what the players do well, and to that end, he has asked quarterback Daniel Jones to come up with a list of things he likes from his time t Duke and in the NFL so that the coaches can begin crafting a plan.

As for the rest of the offense, Daboll said, "I think there's a core philosophy that you have to have--fundamentals the ball, situational football and bringing in the right people--that stands the test of time. 

"The schemes, those are different. You know, ten years ago, we wouldn't be sitting up here talking about Josh Allen and all these runs that we've done, the RPO game. I think it evolves just like everything else. And I think you have to have an open mind, but the schemes are gonna be what the players are best at."

