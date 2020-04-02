Cam Fleming: Giants O-line Needs to Build Its Own Identity While Building Toward Cowboys Level

For the last several years, the Dallas Cowboys have had one of, if not the best offensive lines in football.

But with the two men primarily responsible for helping to draw out and orchestrate the talents of those players—Jason Garrett, the former head coach, and Marc Columbo, the former offensive line coach—now with the Giants as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach respectively, the hope is that the Giants offensive line will find its own success as the Cowboys have had.

“I think one of (Garrett’s and Columbo’s) best attributes is teaching that mentality,” said offensive tackle Cam Fleming, who played two seasons on that Cowboys offensive line. “I think the offensive line is a little bit more revered--I mean, they are some of the best players on the Dallas Cowboys.

The same probably can’t be said of the Giants offensive linemen over the years. Although the Giants do have some promise in young talent in guards Will Hernandez and Kevin Zeitler, last year, those players didn’t entirely take the step forward that perhaps was expected of them.

And with the rest of the Giants offensive line likely to undergo a renovation, it’s going to be up to Columbo, a former NFL offensive tackle, to bring out the best in each of the starting five linemen and the reserves so that Garett’s offensive schemes can run like a well-oiled machine.

Although he’s yet to get to work with his new teammates—and his old coaches--Fleming always feels that pressure for the offensive line unit. “You definitely feel a little bit of more of the weight on your back as an offensive lineman, and hopefully, we bring that here, and we can begin carrying a whole bunch of weight.”

Fleming said the presence of Garrett and Columbo in New York were factors in his deciding to sign here, noting that both had confidence in what he brought to the table as an offensive lineman.

Fleming is especially looking forward to reuniting with Columbo, whom he called a “damn good coach” when the Giants start their off-season program remotely next week.

“I liked playing for him because he just really loves what he does,” Fleming said. “I mean he comes in with so much energy, so much juice every single day, week after week, throughout the whole season. So I appreciated his passion and electricity every day. …He helped me a lot with my technique in Dallas, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.”

While the Cowboys offensive line has been the gold standard over the last several years, Fleming said it’s essential for the Giants offensive line to build its own identity.

“We definitely want a form an identity on the Giants and build a culture that that brings success,” he said. “But we don't want to, I guess for lack of a better word, copy what they're doing in Dallas. I mean, there are elements you can pick out from every team in the league, but you got to build your own identity.”

For now, Fleming is likely the unofficial starter at right tackle, but with there being a possibility of the Giants drafting a new starting tackle later this month. Fleming could end up playing the swing role.

“I’m just going to come in and compete, and I'm wherever they need me, I'll be there, and I'll be there trying to be my best,” he said.