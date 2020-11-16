SI.com
Charges to Be Dropped Against Former Giants Cornerback DeAndre Baker

Patricia Traina

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was facing four felony counts of armed robbery and assault with a weapon stemming from a mid-May social gathering in Miramar, Florida, will have all charges against him dropped by the Broward (Florida) State Attorney’s office.

The latest twist in this 23-year-old former cornerback’s saga occurred when the attorney for three of the four alleged victims, William Dean, was arrested, according to the Broward County Sherriff’s Office.

Dean, according to the Broward County Clerk’s Office, represents Tommy Hartshaw, Steven Compton, and Julius Lamar.

According to the New York Post, Dean and his clients allegedly sought as much as $1.5 million from Baker, a sum negotiated down to $800,000 in exchange for changing their statements in the case against Baker. The Post, citing an unnamed source, further reported that no money was exchanged.

The Giants released Baker, one of their three first-round draft picks in 2019. Baker, whose NFL future remains in limbo, could still be subject to discipline by the league under its personal conduct policy.

