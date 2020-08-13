GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

Chasing Production: How Giants D-Line Coach Sean Spencer is Teaching Group to Finish Plays

Patricia Traina

There’s probably not many things that an NFL defensive lineman. But if you’re part of the Giants' defensive line, the one thing you do not, under any circumstances, want to see happen is their energetic defensive line coach Sean Spencer running after them during practice.

“What I do is I stand on the sideline while (the defensive linemen) practice, and if they don't get to the quarterback, I chase them to the ball,” Spencer told Giants Country during a video conference call with reporters Thursday. “So that's a good drill, it's called "I'm going to chase you to the ball till you get to where you're supposed to go.”

Spencer, nicknamed "Coach Chaos" for his high energy coaching style, might have chuckled, but make no mistake about how serious he is about his defensive linemen finishing every single play. In the past, the Giants pass rush and, mainly, the defensive linemen, have been inconsistent in finishing plays.

According to league stats, the Giants pass rush finished 22nd in sacks per pass attempt (6.47%). 

In digging a little further into the numbers, the Giants defense, per Pro Football Focus, recorded 280 total pressures (sacks, hits, and hurries) last year, of which they managed 36 sacks or just 12.8% of their total pressures.

The numbers were worse for the defensive linemen, who recorded 101 of the total pressures last year. And of those 101 total pressures, they only managed 11.5 sacks or 11.3% of their total pressures.

While as head coach, Joe Judge, pointed out that not every pass rush is going to result in a sack and that pressures and hits to disrupt the quarterback are just as good, the Giants defensive rush, on the whole, had trouble finishing plays. 

That is something that Spencer is seeking to address with this year’s group to get them to create muscle memory to where they’re finishing every play but staying within the scheme.

“The ultimate prize is getting to the quarterback, so to speak. But also, we want to make sure that they're functioning within the defense, so we don't want them to go outside of what we're asking them to do schematically,” Spencer said. 

“So you know finish knowing the quarterback's a good thing, finishing off the ball carrier is a good thing.”

When it comes time to play a game, Spencer obviously won’t be able to run out onto the field to chase any of his defensive linemen as he’ll do in practice. But he hopes that if he keeps doing that in practice, the linemen will start to hear his footsteps as part of that muscle memory development.

“It's muscle memory,” he said. “Most of them, in the back of their head, they'll know that ‘Coach will be chasing me right now.’ So they will look to run out the quarterback.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Best Wide Receivers in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent wide receivers in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of the team's 10 best wide receivers, along with some other talented Giants players who deserve honorable mention at this position.

Brian Lokker

by

ptraina

New York Giants Unit Review: Better or Worse?

With weekly scrimmages set to begin next week, we'll get our first full look at the talent the Giants have assembled. But until then, Mike Addvensky ran down each Giants position group and weighed in on if the group is better or worse than last year.

Mike Addvensky

by

ptraina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announcing that fans will be able to attend Cowboys games in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Why Christian Angulo is a Name to Watch Among the Cornerback Competition

There's been a pattern developing regarding the type of defensive backs the Giants seem to favor for the perimeter. And not only does undrafted free agent Christian Angulo fit that type, but he also has some impressive film to back it up, his college coach said.

Jackson Thompson

by

Mangera

Blue Notes | What's Ahead for the Giants, Leaders Wanted and More

The Giants began Phase 2 of training camp. So what's in store for the team?

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Explains Why Adding a Veteran Cornerback isn't a Priority

Why Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't overly concerned about adding veteran depth at cornerback. Here's why.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Hold Intrasquad Scrimmages

No preseason games, no problem, as the Giants will create their own competitive environment.

Patricia Traina

Jason Garrett Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones

If nothing else, the New York Giants need to find out this year if Daniel Jones is indeed their quarterback of the future. So far, so good, according to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Darius Slayton Shares His Thoughts About the Giants' New Offense

After posting a promising rookie season, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is excited about the potential the new system being installed by offensive coordinator Jason Garrett can bring to the team.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Hints at Plans for Jabrill Peppers' Talents

No, Jabrill Peppers isn't making the full-time switch to cornerback. But with head coach Joe Judge placing a big emphasis on cross-training, Peppers will likely be asked to do some things a cornerback might ordinarily be asked to do.

Patricia Traina