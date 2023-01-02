Colts Have Sharp Words for Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux's Sack Celebration

Indy did not appreciate Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after his sack of Nick Foles that knocked him out of the game.

Members of the Indianapolis Colts were not pleased with New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux's celebration following his sack o quarterback Nick Foles which left the quarterback with injured ribs.

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday called Thibodeaux's celebration, in which the rookie pretended to make snow angels next to a fallen Foles, "tasteless" and "trash" during his Monday press briefing with reporters, adding that he was disappointed that his own offensive linemen did nothing to send a message to Thibodeaux about his actions not being okay.

"Yeah, tasteless from the celebration afterward, just trash, not a fan of it at all," Saturday told Colts reporters on Monday. "And yeah, disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own. ... Obviously, I didn’t like it at all, and that’s where I’ll leave it.”

Thibodeaux told some reporters after the game he wasn't aware that Foles had been injured and wished the veteran quarterback well.

"I think when I did realize he was hurt, we started getting up," he said. "When you’re doing the celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. I hope he gets well, and I hope he’s alright.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll backed his player, saying that he didn't think Thibodeaux was initially aware of what had happened after the sack. When asked about it again on Monday, Daboll reiterated that he thought Thibodeaux is "a good young man" but refused to speak for the player and any lessons he might have learned from the incident.

"That’s a good question for Kayvon. I think he answered it and addressed it yesterday. Quite sure that he didn’t know the player was hurt," Daboll said. "Kayvon is a good young man, and I know he responded to questions about that yesterday. So, I’ll leave that to him."

