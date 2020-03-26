GiantsCountry
Coronavirus and Sports: Consequences of NFL Offseason Activity Amid Outbreak

Patricia Traina

Today on Coronavirus + Sports podcast NFL Senior writer JennyVrentas joined Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) to talk about the league's "business as usual" approach during free agency and its plans for the upcoming NFL draft. 

This is a free podcast. Listen/Subscribe:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1503391421
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5BWP4CkzC9cknBvc8MFSFj
RSS: https://feeds.megaphone.fm/siplussports

Pat Ragazzo's Seven-round Mock Draft

Pat Ragazzo is the next GiantsCountry.com writer to share his Giants' only 7-round mock draft.

Pat Ragazzo

The Hidden Advantage Colt McCoy Brings to the Giants

On a first glance, signing a veteran backup quarterback is no big deal. But for the Giants, who agreed to terms with one-time Browns starter later Washington backup Colt McCoy, they're getting an added value that no other NFC East team has.

Jackson Thompson

Mel Kiper Jr. Says Isaiah Simmons is Most NFL-Ready Prospect

In a conference call on Wednesday, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. weighed in on a number of prospects the Giants might be targeting in this year's draft, including the player he expects them to take with the fourth overall pick.

Jackson Thompson

Receiver Cody Latimer Agrees to Terms with Washington

The Giants reserve receiver is moving on after two seasons in New York.

Patricia Traina

Gene Clemons' Seven-round Giants Mock Draft

Let's see what Coach Gene Clemons put together for his seven-round Giants-only mock draft.

Gene Clemons

NDEDDY47

Roster-building Challenges the Giants are Facing Amid COVID-19 Mitigation Tactics

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the NFL continues to re-assess how it must adjust its upcoming off-season calendar in response. Here's a look at how some of the much-needed safety operational changes could challenge the Giants' roster rebuilding process.

Patricia Traina

Early Odds Have the Giants to Win 6.5 Games in 2020

The rosters are far from being set and it's still early, but oddsmakers are predicting brighter days ahead for the New York Giants based on their coaching staff and what they have done so far in free agency.

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms with Running Back Dion Lewis

The Giants add a veteran running back to compete for the No. 2 spot behind Saquon Barkley.

Patricia Traina

Hazeleyedbri

James Bradberry Explains Why He Chose the Giants Over Detroit

The veteran cornerback will reunite with general manager Dave Gettleman, who drafted him for the Panthers.

Patricia Traina

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants to Sign Former XFLer Dravon Askew-Henry

Askew Henry gives the Giants some depth at the safety position.

Patricia Traina