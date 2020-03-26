Coronavirus and Sports: Consequences of NFL Offseason Activity Amid Outbreak
Patricia Traina
Today on Coronavirus + Sports podcast NFL Senior writer JennyVrentas joined Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) to talk about the league's "business as usual" approach during free agency and its plans for the upcoming NFL draft.
