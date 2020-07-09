Countdown to Camp: Which Giant Will Take the Biggest Leap on Defense?

Every year NFL franchises reach a line of demarcation between themselves and their players. These metaphorical lines dictate the concurrence between the two sides; if a player exceeds expectations, then he’s rewarded with a contract if the price range is reasonable. However, if the player fails to fulfill his duties to the franchise’s goals, he’s allowed to pursue other opportunities in the league.

These realities, combined with the natural development path of most players, act as gauges and timetables for franchises to debate a player’s long-term existence with their teams.

Dalvin Tomlinson was the 2019 Giants’ player who developed and displayed a level of competency that is consistent with a player that typically is rewarded a contract. His development was evident, and the Giants will be forced to make a tough contractual decision after the 2020 season if he continues on the path he has established.

My prognostication for the 2020 player who will replicate the model that Dalvin Tomlinson enthused in 2019 is in the same position group, which makes the nature of resigning both a tougher decision, but that’s a conversation for another time.

Leonard Williams is my 2020 “break out” star in Patrick Graham’s defense.

I put “break out” in quotes for a reason. Williams was dominant with the New York Jets under former head coach Todd Bowels. He had two seasons in which he recorded five (2018) and seven (2016) sacks while also being an incredibly effective run defender and a player that can create a bunch of pressure from all over the defensive line.

After Bowels was fired, Gregg Williams was brought in as the defensive coordinator, and Williams was subsequently traded to the Giants in Week 9. While his first two years with the Jets were better than the latter two as a whole, Williams proved to be more than capable of being an overall versatile athlete on the defensive line.

Williams came into a complicated defensive system run by now-former defensive coordinator James Bettcher and produced from pressure and run support aspects.

Since being traded to the Giants, he ranked eighth in the NFL at defensive tackle in terms of pressure generated, and that’s with a bye. He seemed to effortlessly jell with the Giants defensive line talent that included Dexter Lawrence II, Tomlinson, and B.J. Hill. Those guys aren’t pure pass rushers, but Williams still found a way to create pressure when called upon to execute tackle/end and end/tackle stunts and exotic twists involving the linebackers.

Yes, the system and coaching staff are now different, but I believe it will only maximize an already ultra-incentivized Williams, who is looking to be paid long-term.

Williams’ most significant shortcoming is his inability to finish sacks, and it’s not because he doesn’t put himself into optimal situations. His 31 pressures in nine games (361 defensive snaps) last year were more than Calais Cambell (400 snaps), Fletcher Cox (413 snaps), Geno Atkins (418 snaps), and Jonathan Allen (425 snaps).

Positive regression should manifest itself in Williams’ play if he continues to play as he did in 2019. He’s a versatile, incredibly athletic, big defensive lineman with excellent diagnosing skills, technique, and quick hands; his ability to anchor down, play with leverage, and shed at the point of attack while not surrendering ground in the running game is fantastic.

His quick, yet powerful, hands and excellent use of length and flexibility are great ways that he defeats pass protection and his incredibly quick first step.

My breakout candidate for 2020 is Leonard Williams in this Patrick Graham defense, and his effectiveness should help his surrounding teammates.