Countdown to Camp: Which UDFA Rookie Will Make the Biggest Impact on Offense?

It takes a lot of talent to galvanize and overcome the status of being an undrafted free agent in the NFL. Typically there are seven draft selections, veteran players, and other undrafted free agents vying for a coveted spot on the 53 man roster.

But every once in a while, a team will find an undrafted gem that steps right into the lineup and produces from the onset.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman found offensive lineman Nick Gates in 2018. He proved to be a valuable piece of the Giants in the lost 2019 season and figures to be a part of the long-term plans of the Giants’ offensive line.

So this got me thinking: Who is the 2020 undrafted free agent that may have a lasting impact on the offensive side of the football for the New York Giants?

The team ignored the wide receiver position in a historical wide receiver draft, but I can argue that was wise given the current state of the Giants’ roster.

There was a shortage of talent on the roster from Gettleman's free-agent whiffs (Mike Remmers, Patrick Omameh) and a lack of stability among the drafts before Gettleman, so replenishment of the offensive line, linebacking corps, and the secondary were necessary and priorities.

This left the wide receiver position with the second-year surprise Darius Slayton, the often-injured Sterling Shepard, and an older Golden Tate.

Luckily, the Giants were able to find Binjimen Victor out of Ohio State, Derrick Dillion out of LSU, and Austin Mack, who was also a Buckeye.

Victor should be a solid practice squad player who must get stronger to maximize his physical skill-set. Dillion is a lightning rod at receiver who is raw in the nuances of playing the position.

There’s Austin Mack, who I believe has the best chance to earn snaps at the receiver position in 2020 for reasons I outlined in this preview.

Corey Coleman, a former first-round pick by the Browns, will have the first crack at the fourth Giants’ receiving position, but if he gets injured or fails to live up to his pre-injury form, then I could see Mack grabbing that spot if he can stay healthy.

Mack is a solid athlete, with very strong hands, and he’s a good route runner. I feel he has a good chance to make a Year 1 impact, but maybe not as much of an impact as another skilled position player on the Giants.

Javon Leake: The UDFA Projected to Make the Biggest Impact on the Offense

The University of Maryland’s Javon Leake will have the most significant impact of any undrafted free agent in 2020. Leake is going to be behind Saquon Barkley, Dion Lewis, and possibly Wayne Gallman on the depth chart, but he should win special teams return ability.

He’s a 6'0", 215-pound, one-cut running back who had two kick-return touchdowns in 2019, earning him the honor of being named First-team All-Big 10 as a kick returner.

Leake had over 100 touches for the first time in 2019, and still averaged a whopping 7.2 yards per carry, while scoring eight touchdowns.

The special teams’ element, ability to win field position battles and some upside as a 1-cut threat from the backfield make him the candidate to have the most significant impact out of all the undrafted rookies on the offensive side of the ball.

A reason why he went undrafted was that he ran a 4.65 at the combine, but remember that the event was held at 9:30 PM, a time change that, in my opinion, created a lot of sub-optimal running times due to the change in schedule.

If Leake can keep the fumbling to an extreme minimum, he’ll be the kick returner and add an element that the Giants have missed.

He might still be relegated to the practice squad since the team can bring two players up every game and still drop them back down without having them go through waivers.

Nevertheless, Leake is talented in this area, and it could be to the benefit of the 2020 Giants.

