Cowboys Remain Red Hot, Giants Come Crashing Back to Earth in Week 5 Division Action

Let's run down the NFC East standings after five weeks of play.

Dallas Cowboys (4-1, 1st Place)

The red-hot Dallas Cowboys won their fourth game in a row with a 44-20 defeat of the New York Giants in a game played nearly one year to the day of quarterback Dak Prescott's horrific season-ending ankle injury that came gains the Giants.

Prescott's big day included three touchdown passes and one early game interception as he completed 22 of 32 pass attempts.

But the Cowboys' two-headed rushing monster, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard--were the ones to help deal the fatal blow to the Giants, as they combined for 185 of the Cowboys' 201 rushing yards on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown.

Up Next: at New England

The Washington defense proved no match for an aggressive New Orleans Saints offense.

The Saints, still feeling the sting of their overtime loss to the Giants the week prior, went on the attack, completing a successful 49-yard Hail Mary with eight seconds remaining in the first half to receiver Marquez Callaway.

They also converted fourth-and-1 via a quarterback sneak on their own 34-yard line to keep a touchdown scoring drive alive and ensure a 33-22 win over the Football Team.

Up Next: Kansas City

Philadelphia Eagles, 2-3 (3rd Place)

The Philadelphia Eagles overcame a 12-point deficit against the Carolina Panthers to win their game 21-18 and improve their record to 2-3.

The Eagles special teams unit came up with a big punt block by T.J. Edwards, recovered by Shaun Bradley. That play helped set up the go-ahead scoring drive.

Cornerback Darius Slay recorded two big interceptions to help the Eagles overcome their scoring deficit. Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who finished 23 of 38 for 198 yards and an interception, contributed a 1-yard rushing touchdown to close the Panthers' deficit to 15-13 in the third quarter.

The Eagles are in third place, behind Washington, who has the better division record.

Up Next: Tampa Bay (Thursday night)

New York Giants (1-4, 4th Place)

The Giants proved they were indeed not in the Dallas Cowboys class as they had no answers to stop Dallas's rushing game or the efforts of quarterback Dak Prescott.

Besides falling to 0-2 in the division and 1-4 on the season, the loss to the Cowboys Sunday proved extra costly to New York, as three of their top play makers--quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay all suffered injuries that could keep them out of the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams, if not longer.

Meanwhile the Giants defense had no answers against the Cowboys, who gained 515 total yards of offense, including 201 on the ground.

Up Next: vs. Los Angeles Rams

