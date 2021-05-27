Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Daniel Jones Details Growth as a Leader, Communicator

Daniel Jones is hoping his solid foundation built as a leader can take him and the franchise far.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't one to toss a verbal bouquet at a player for the heck of it.

So it came as no surprise that Judge, who at the end of last season and in every press conference he's held with the media in between, continue to back and praise quarterback Daniel Jones for his continued growth as a player and a person.

"I'm proud of the way he works every day," Judge said Thursday before the team hit the field for their third OTA and the first open to the media. 

"This guy comes to work every day and whatever phase he's in, if he's in the weight room, getting treatment on field, throwing with his teammates, organizing things outside this building, the guy always has a plan of how he's going to attack things and proud to watch how he's worked."

Judge has admitted in the past that he's made it challenging not just for Jones but for all the players, be it through the expectations or something specific he's asked of the players. 

And each time, Jones, who in his role as quarterback faces pressure on every snap, has delivered with flying colors.

"Daniel he never shies away from a challenge comes ready to work," Judge said. "Some is of the conversations we have. When we challenge him internally, this guy steps up every day to the plate and comes to work every day with a plan."

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY

Jones, who has never really been comfortable speaking about himself, credited any growth he's made to his teammates.

"Going into my third year, a lot of it has to do with the relationships you develop with guys," he said. "A lot of these guys I've played with each of my first two years. 

"We have a good group, a lot of leaders who are communicating regularly. Everyone's always thinking about ways we can get together to get better, to improve, do everything we can to be prepared going into camp."

At the same time, Jones recognizes he's the glue that holds the offense--and to a larger degree, the team--together.

"As a quarterback, my role is a lot of times to be that communicator, to bring guys together, to get guys moving toward where we need to go, thinking about our goals and what we want to accomplish come this fall," Jones said.

Jones is just one part of the overall picture, but a big reason why Judge hasn't hesitated in complimenting the third-year pro every chance he gets is because of what Jones has shown him in both good and bad times.  

"He just has to be the best he is every day--that's what we ask of all our players," Judge said. "It's not going to be perfect all the time but we need to be the best version you can be of yourself and as coaches we can put you in the best position to play your strengths."

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

Lorenzo Carter a Surprise Participant at Giants OTAs

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Daniel Jones Details Growth as a Leader, Communicator

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants linebacker Cam Brown (47) walks on the field prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Training Camp Profile: OLB Cam Brown

Oct 3, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Aaron Robinson (31) celebrates a stop during the first quarter of a game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Spectrum Stadium.
News

Giants Sign Third-round Draft Pick Aaron Robinson

New York Giants Kelvin Benjamin #85, Nate Wieting #83, Nathan Rourke #12 an Nakia Griffin-Stewart #47 during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
News

New York Giants: OTA Preview

Giants Training Camp
News

Giants Notebook: Training Camp, Roster Cutdown Dates and the Return of a Familiar Face to the NFC East

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

Where the Giants Stand Following Announcement of 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling

Oct 18, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; The New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett talks with his players prior to their game against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Statistical Issues the Giants Need to Improve on Offense in 2021