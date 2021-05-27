Daniel Jones Details Growth as a Leader, Communicator

Daniel Jones is hoping his solid foundation built as a leader can take him and the franchise far.

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't one to toss a verbal bouquet at a player for the heck of it.

So it came as no surprise that Judge, who at the end of last season and in every press conference he's held with the media in between, continue to back and praise quarterback Daniel Jones for his continued growth as a player and a person.

"I'm proud of the way he works every day," Judge said Thursday before the team hit the field for their third OTA and the first open to the media.

"This guy comes to work every day and whatever phase he's in, if he's in the weight room, getting treatment on field, throwing with his teammates, organizing things outside this building, the guy always has a plan of how he's going to attack things and proud to watch how he's worked."

Judge has admitted in the past that he's made it challenging not just for Jones but for all the players, be it through the expectations or something specific he's asked of the players.

And each time, Jones, who in his role as quarterback faces pressure on every snap, has delivered with flying colors.

"Daniel he never shies away from a challenge comes ready to work," Judge said. "Some is of the conversations we have. When we challenge him internally, this guy steps up every day to the plate and comes to work every day with a plan."

Jones, who has never really been comfortable speaking about himself, credited any growth he's made to his teammates.

"Going into my third year, a lot of it has to do with the relationships you develop with guys," he said. "A lot of these guys I've played with each of my first two years.

"We have a good group, a lot of leaders who are communicating regularly. Everyone's always thinking about ways we can get together to get better, to improve, do everything we can to be prepared going into camp."

At the same time, Jones recognizes he's the glue that holds the offense--and to a larger degree, the team--together.

"As a quarterback, my role is a lot of times to be that communicator, to bring guys together, to get guys moving toward where we need to go, thinking about our goals and what we want to accomplish come this fall," Jones said.

Jones is just one part of the overall picture, but a big reason why Judge hasn't hesitated in complimenting the third-year pro every chance he gets is because of what Jones has shown him in both good and bad times.

"He just has to be the best he is every day--that's what we ask of all our players," Judge said. "It's not going to be perfect all the time but we need to be the best version you can be of yourself and as coaches we can put you in the best position to play your strengths."