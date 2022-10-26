Skip to main content
Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

Jones put forth a historic performance in last week's 23-17 win over the Jaguars.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his historical performance in the team's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones became the first player in Giants history to achieve 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game. He finished with 202 yards and a passing touchdown after completing 19 of 30 pass attempts and rushed for career highs in yardage (107) and carries (11), one of two Giants rushers to have 100 yards (Saquon Barkley being the other) in the same game.

Jones is one of three quarterbacks with at least 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game this season, joining Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (twice).

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Storylines for New York Giants' Week 8 Game at Seattle

The Giants close out the first half of their season ont he road against the NFC West leading Seattle Seahawks.

By Patricia Traina
A Giants fan in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets

The more New York wins, the more in demand they become.

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

How the Giants Might Compensate for the Loss of Daniel Bellinger in the Offense

It won't be easy for the Giants to replace tight end Daniel Bellinger in the offense. But here's a look at how they might approach the challenge.

By Brandon Olsen

Jones came close to setting his passing and rushing mark once before, on September 16, 2021, when he threw for 249 yards and rushed for 95. The most passing yards by a player with 100+ rush yards before Jones was 72 by Ed Danowski on November 25, 1934, when Danowski ran for 105 yards.

Jones’ 107 rushing yards are the fourth-highest total by a quarterback in Giants history and the most for a player at that position in 76 years. His 24-yard scramble in the fourth quarter was the Giants’ longest run in Jacksonville. He now has 343 rushing yards this season, the second-highest for a Giants quarterback in the Super Bowl era, and is well on his way toward equalling or surpassing the 423 rushing yards he gained in 2020.

This is Jones's third career POTW honor, having won the award in Week 3 of the 2019 season (his first career start, which came against the Bucs) and again in Week 4 of the 2021 season in a Giants win over the Saints.

He is also the third Giant to win NFC POTW honors, joining Barkley (Week 1) and kicker Graham Gano (special teams, Week 2). 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A general view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Big Blue+

Storylines for New York Giants' Week 8 Game at Seattle

By Patricia Traina
A Giants fan in the first half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Ticket Prices Continue to Rise on Secondary Markets

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger talks to reporters after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How the Giants Might Compensate for the Loss of Daniel Bellinger in the Offense

By Brandon Olsen
Aug 20, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.
Big Blue+

Is It Safe to Mention the “P” Word for the Giants?

By Patricia Traina
power ranking graphic
News

Giants on the Rise Again in MMQB's NFL Power Ranking Poll

By Patricia Traina
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) calls a play at the line against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Game Day

Giants Showing Maturity and Other Takeaways from Win Over Jaguars

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82) is carted off the field after an injury to his face late in the second quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the New York Giants at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Jaguars trailed at the half 11 to 13.
News

Giants TE Daniel Bellinger Reportedly Suffered Fracture Around Eye Socket

By Patricia Traina
Sep 17, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; A detailed view of a Seattle Seahawks helmet during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
News

Giants Open as Underdogs Ahead of Week 8 Game Against Seattle

By Patricia Traina