Daniel Jones Earns NFC Offensive POTW Honors

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his historical performance in the team's 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones became the first player in Giants history to achieve 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game. He finished with 202 yards and a passing touchdown after completing 19 of 30 pass attempts and rushed for career highs in yardage (107) and carries (11), one of two Giants rushers to have 100 yards (Saquon Barkley being the other) in the same game.

Jones is one of three quarterbacks with at least 200 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a game this season, joining Arizona’s Kyler Murray and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson (twice).

Jones came close to setting his passing and rushing mark once before, on September 16, 2021, when he threw for 249 yards and rushed for 95. The most passing yards by a player with 100+ rush yards before Jones was 72 by Ed Danowski on November 25, 1934, when Danowski ran for 105 yards.

Jones’ 107 rushing yards are the fourth-highest total by a quarterback in Giants history and the most for a player at that position in 76 years. His 24-yard scramble in the fourth quarter was the Giants’ longest run in Jacksonville. He now has 343 rushing yards this season, the second-highest for a Giants quarterback in the Super Bowl era, and is well on his way toward equalling or surpassing the 423 rushing yards he gained in 2020.

This is Jones's third career POTW honor, having won the award in Week 3 of the 2019 season (his first career start, which came against the Bucs) and again in Week 4 of the 2021 season in a Giants win over the Saints.

He is also the third Giant to win NFC POTW honors, joining Barkley (Week 1) and kicker Graham Gano (special teams, Week 2).

