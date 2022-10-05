Daniel Jones "Feels Good" After Limited Practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has tried to build a reputation based on toughness and reliability. But the second part has been tricky for the fourth-year quarterback, who has yet to play a full season since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2019.

Jones, who suffered a sprained left ankle in Sunday's win against Chicago, is determined to break that streak and to that end, took a step forward toward that goal. Following three days of intense rehab and treatment, Jones was able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis, moving fairly well in drills open to the media.

"Yeah, felt good. Felt good out there," Jones said after practice. "I’ve been working with the trainers, and I’ve made a lot of progress the last couple of days. I’ll continue to listen to them and continue to do what I can to be back out there."

As Jones was listed as "limited," he didn't take his full rep workload. But that he was able to do some work would suggest that he probably didn't suffer the dreaded high ankle sprain and that so long as he doesn't have any swelling or pain develop overnight, he has a legitimate chance of playing Sunday in London against the Packers.

"It’s early in the week, so I’m just trying to do everything that I can day-by-day to get back there," he said when asked how confident he was in being ready for Week 5. "Like I said, I’m feeling good. I’m feeling a lot better today."

Davis Webb, who will likely be elevated from the practice squad if backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) doesn't clear the protocol, had nothing by praise for Jones.

"He’s a tough guy. He works hard at it," Webb said. "This is the most important thing in his life, and he’s been that way since the day I met him. You can rally around a leader like that."

Webb declined to offer an opinion on whether Jones was laboring during practice, saying, "He spun it well. I think he could’ve spun it on Sunday if he needed to. He’s a tough guy, and I think he’ll be ready to rock whenever he feels good."

Jones's left ankle was heavily taped as a precaution. It was unknown what the coaches saw from Jones during the part of practice closed to the media--head coach Brian Daboll usually speaks to the media before practice.

But Jones expressed confidence in his ability to do everything he needed during a game.

"I’m confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both," he said.

It's also not clear if having Jones run as often as he has will be part of the game plan. Daboll said on Monday that if Jones could do what they need him to do as part of the game plan, he'll play. If he can't, then he won't.

Jones has taken pride in his toughness and trying to be there for his teammates as much as possible.

"I think it’s really important – in this position or any position. We’ve got a lot of tough guys on the team. Tough group," he said.

"I think a lot of guys throughout the year get banged up and dealing with little things here and there, and everyone’s trying to be out there. So, I’m no different."

Webb, meanwhile, said he's going about his business like usual.

"It’s still day to day, so we’ll see how that progresses," he said. "Always try to get ahead as much as I can. This has come up before in my career where you kind of don’t go as head-to-head.

"Last year, I think we had a COVID issue with (quarterback) Mitchell (Trubisky) and (quarterback) Jake (Fromm), so it was a similar situation. We’ll play it by ear and see what happens."

