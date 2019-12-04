Giants
Daniel Jones Has a High Ankle Sprain; Status for Monday Night in Doubt

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Patricia Traina

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has a moderate high-ankle sprain, head coach Pat Shurmur revealed Wednesday.

Jones suffered the injury to his right ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Packers when linebacker Preston Smith landed with all of his weight on Jones' right leg, bending it at an awkward angle midway through the second quarter. Jones had his ankle re-taped and didn't miss a snap, but he was sore the next day, according to Shurmur who spoke with the media via conference call.

Shurmur said that Jones, who is in a  protective walking boot, won't practice Wednesday or Thursday, adding that his injury isn't as severe as the one that cost Saquon Barkley three games earlier in the year.

Further, Jones' availability for Monday night's game against the Eagles doesn't look good, as Shurmur said it's "very likely" Eli Manning, who was demoted after Week 2 for Jones, will get the start.  

